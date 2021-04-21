J&K is changing fast, Bollywood promises to come back big

SRINAGAR: Bollywood promises to return to Kashmir largely for nearly three decades, is another achievement for the government of India which had revoked the special status of J&K and divided the former princely state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019, with a pledge to put J&K on the path to peace, prosperity and development.

Jammu and Kashmir before 1990 was the favorite destination for filmmakers. After the armed insurgency erupted in the early 1990s, Bollywood had to sever ties with Kashmir because the security scenario was not favorable for film shoots.

The relationship between Bollywood and Kashmir dates back to 1960 when famous hits like Junglee, Kashmir Ki Kali, Haqeeqat, Arzoo and many other films were filmed in the valley.

From 1960 to 1990, Kashmir was Bollywood’s second home as filmmakers found the valley the cutest and most affordable destination to complete projects. Movies shot in Kashmir in the seventies and eighties featured superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachhan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor and others. But by the time stars like Amir Khan, Sharukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan emerged on the scene, Kashmir had become a “no-go zone” for Bollywood.

Only four films, Heena, Roja, Dil Se and Dil Kya Kare were shot in the valley from 1991 to 1999.

From 2000 to 2010 fifteen films – Mission Kashmir in 2000, Samsara in 2001, LOC: Kargil in 2002, Ab Tumhare Hawaley Wattan Sathiyon in 2004, Agni Pankh in 2004, Lakshya in 2004, Tango Charlie in 2005, Bunty aur Babli in 2005, Waqt: Race Against Time in 2005, Yahan in 2005, Tashan in 2008, Shauryain 2008, Tahan in 2008, Sikandar in 2009 and 3 Idiots in 2009 – were shot in the valley.

From 2010 to 2019 up to twenty films – Lamhaa in 2010, Lahore in 2010, Jo Hum Chaein in 2011, Rockstar in 2011, Saat Khoon Maaf in 2011, Agent Vinod in 2012, Student Of The Year in 2012, Jab Tak Hain Jaan in 2012, Yeh Jawani Diwani in 2012, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013, Highway in 2014, Haider in 2014, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, Fitoor in 2016, Jolly LLB 2 in 2017, Tubelight in 2017, Raazi in 2018, Kalankin 2019, Uri in 2019 and Romeo Akbar Walter in 2019 – were shot dead in Kashmir.

Before 1990, hundreds of Kashmiris made their living directly or indirectly from Bollywood in the valley. According to official figures, there were 17 theaters in Kashmir and hundreds of people were employed in the entertainment industry. All of these movie theaters, including audio and video tape libraries, beauty salons and barber shops, were closed for good due to militant threats in the early 1990s.

Asiya Andrabi, president of the radical women’s group Dukhtaran-e-Millat, and an activist who prefixed “ Air Marshal ” to her name Noor Khan, with Allah Tigers and Hezbollah at their back, forced the closure of all movie theaters of Srinagar, Baramulla, Cities of Sopore and Anantnag in 1990.

Bollywood explores Kashmir again

Following the transition of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into union territory and the repeal of its special status on August 5, 2019, the government has made unremitting efforts to bring Bollywood back to the valley. The process was stalled due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March of last year, but things have started to move again this year.

On January 29 of this year, a 24-member delegation from Bollywood arrived in Kashmir for a four-day visit. It included director Rajkumar Hirani, members of Ajay Devgan Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, RohitShetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers & SAB (Marathi), Endemol and Excel Entertainment. The delegation also had representatives from the Producers Guild, Mumbai.

After completing their visit, the members of the delegation praised the beauty of Kashmir and believed that the place could be an international film shooting destination.

The filmmakers had given hope that they would return to the valley soon.

On February 15 of that year, when the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and his principal secretary Nitishwar Kumar, visited Mumbai, a delegation of filmmakers – led by Mahaveer Jain met him to discuss the relaunch of film shoots at J&K. The delegation included well-known filmmakers Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sanjay Tripathy, while Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty spoke to LG by phone.

Recent events

Over the past two months, prominent Bollywood players have visited J&K to explore the possibilities of making Union Territory its permanent destination for filming.

On March 31 of this year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the famous singer Jubin Nautiyal’s musical album “TujheBhoolna Toh Chaha” at the Zorawar Singh General Auditorium of Jammu University. Produced under the T-series banner and filmed in the picturesque settings of Kashmir, the song also starred Abhishek Singh, an IAS officer and actor, and daughter of the ground, Samreen Kaur.

The lieutenant governor called the occasion a new milestone in making J&K a preferred filming destination for filmmakers. “The aesthetic beauty of J&K was beautifully captured through the song. It also marks the rebirth of J&K’s heyday of being a cinematographer’s delight,” he said.

On April 4, renowned filmmaker Kabeer Kaushik called on LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar and discussed with him issues relating to the promotion of film activities at J&K.

The Lieutenant Governor had assured all possible help to filmmakers around the world who want to capture the aesthetic beauty of J&K.

The LG had told Kaushik that the government was taking effective measures to strengthen the link between UT and the film industry, and make J&K the most preferred film shooting destination in the world.

Kaushik had informed LG Sinha about his upcoming project and had expressed his desire to shoot his next film in Union territory.

On April 17 of this year, film producer Shiv Sagar, grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, called LG Manoj Sinha in Jammu and informed him about his upcoming series on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

“The J&K government is working to create an enabling environment for filmmaking through the new film policy to once again bring back the golden age of bringing UT’s pristine beauty to the big screen.” J & K’s information department said. quoted the lieutenant governor as having told Sagar

New film policy for J&K soon

On April 12 of this year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that Jammu and Kashmir would soon roll out a “new film policy” to attract filmmakers and bring the golden age of cinema back to the territory of Japan. Union.

While addressing a two-day conference on “Harnessing the tourism potential of Kashmir – another day in paradise” – organized by the Union Ministry of Tourism in Srinagar, Sinha said that various sites Kashmiri tourism were the favorite destinations of the Bombay-based film. industry in the 60s and 70s.

“Within the next week or ten, the UT administration of Jammu and Kashmir will come up with a new film policy to bring Kashmir’s golden age back to the big screen,” Sinha said, adding that the questions discussed at the conference would serve as a roadmap to achieve this.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said in his remarks that Kashmir saw an increase in tourist arrivals after Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 “The way tourist arrivals started in Srinagar, there is a need to improve infrastructure in unexplored places and places of historical significance,” he said.

The government’s efforts make it clear that Bollywood is ready to return to the valley. Perhaps the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 may delay the rebirth of Bollywood and J&K ties but the ball has started to roll and as soon as the Covid curve flattens, Valley could be buzzing with tourists. and filmmakers.