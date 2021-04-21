Actor, filmmaker and writer Samantha Valletta gets the messages across

Samantha Valletta is part of a small team of artists who will attempt to reach underserved communities with creative COVID-related public health messages, including the importance of getting vaccinated, as part of an initiative of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.

For Valletta, a native of Worcester who grew up in Sutton and now lives in north Boston, it’s part of “working in the arts and staying in touch with reality”.

Valletta is a filmmaker, actress, writer, dancer, choreographer and, as she describes herself on Instagram, an “activist for the land and the people”.

She said she had “long been fascinated by the human experience represented through the written word and the moving image. I have tunnel vision for introspection ”. She is also “convinced of collaboration rather than competition”.

In February, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council invited artists, designers and creatives to present concepts to inspire safe and healthy behaviors, then selected nine individuals / teams to share $ 45,000 in grants.

It searches for “posters, videos, postcards, public art, comics and other accessible works of art that can be used by health agencies, municipalities and community groups to make know the public health advice related to COVID, “MAPC said in a statement.

Vallettais is one of four members of TheGreater Boston ArtistCollective, one of the chosen teams, a Boston-based collective of female artists from all mediums whose mission is “to uplift artists and provide a platform. to all communities and cultures to share their stories. “

Art has always had the power to help heal, especially in these trying times, said Valetta.Using the power of film and multimedia, GBAC looks forward to creating a room dedicated to communities hardest hit by Our goal is to encourage everyone to do so. coming together for this final push, allowing all of us to come out to the other side safer, refreshed and renewed.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council is a regional planning agency serving 101 cities and towns in Greater Boston, including Bolton, Hopkinton, Hudson, Marlboro and Milford. The reach of the public health COVID vaccination message initiative goes further, with other grant recipients including ChelvanayaGabriel, a western Massachusetts-based activist / storyteller and resilience facilitator.

Once completed, MAPC will make the artwork available for digital download and sharing.

Valletta said GBAC will create videos to share on all social media platforms.

The GBAC will start by making a video at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury showing its work to get people vaccinated. But GBAC could cross the state, “as many neighborhoods as possible,” including at the Central Community Branch YMCA of Central Massachusetts, 766 Main St., Worcester, to “show their efforts” with the vaccination, Valletta said.

“I hope. I know the area quite well,” she said.

Indeed, she said her first job was at the Central Community BranchYMCA, working with their after-school child care program.

The readily available vaccine communication resources don’t always resonate with communities of color that have been treated unfairly by medical systems, said Jennifer Sien Erickson, director of arts and culture at MAPC. There are also many materials designed to reach communities speaking languages ​​other than English, and we are delighted to partner with this diverse team of local artists to promote equity in community access to vaccines.

This all came before the recent break in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MAPC has prioritized granting grants to projects that engage diverse ethnic, cultural and BIPOC communities, and many of the completed projects will be available in multiple languages.

Valletta said: “The GBAC is working with activists from black and brown communities. It is a good thing to do despite the difficult subject.”

Besides Valletta, GBAC includes Gisell Builes, Karen Elisa Garcia and Jennifer Medrano.

“We produce and make everything together. I’m the lead on the project, but it’s a collaboration with the four of us,” Valletta said.

The goal is to create “something super simple that people can share. Get this message across about the COVID vaccine. We want to make it very human. That’s what we’re focusing on.”

The team worked with MAPC to finalize the visual and concepts, and hope to film this week and next. “And I hope the project will be finished in a few weeks,” Valletta said.

“It’s just a very strong time to get down to business with an organization like MAPC specializing in communities that have been hit hardest by health inequalities in the state.”

Valletta is a graduate of Holy Name Central Catholic High School in Worcester and a dance student at the Jo Ann Warren Studio in Worcester. She also worked at the YMCA.

“I tell people that I slept in Sutton and spent my entire days in Worcester,” Valletta said.

She comes from a “very big Italian family”, and the social conscience she sees in her parents has also helped her to keep her feet on the ground. Her mother, Amy Valletta, is a lawyer who has also been a nurse. As a lawyer, she has often represented children. His father, Steven Valletta, as a reviewer for UMass Memorial Medical Center working with rehabilitation patients.

“My parents had a huge impact on my activism,” said Samantha Valletta. “They are not selfish. It was never about numbers, money. They just led with their hearts and that definitely inspired me.”

Valletta studied communications and graduated from Curry College in Milton, where she performed in several theater productions.

Then, “I identified the whole drama school and the New York theater circuit, I quickly realized it wasn’t for me,” she said.

“When I moved to New York, I was naively hoping for the artistic world. If you don’t have the money, that won’t happen.”

She returned to Massachusetts.

“Boston and Worcester are really filled with authentic artists, and they’re the kind of people who inspire me and want to collaborate with,” she said.

“I’ve become an activist in the community for so many fights. Actor and activism go hand in hand, so it’s really cool to take two of my passions and do a project together.”

She remembers making a video for a Black Lives Matter project. “I put it on Instagram and the response has been amazing,” she said. “It opened my eyes to the connection between my love of cinema and my love of activism.”

Along with that, “For the past four years, I’ve been a full-time actor and filmmaker, and that’s how I support myself. Ispentmanya years just by eating peanut butter for dinner, but it has paid. It takes a village, “Valletta said.

As an actor, she has appeared in films (including “Dilettantes” about four friends navigating the transition from school to adulthood in Boston), television, the theater, industrial films and commercials, and modeled. and New York.

“I’m the National Floors Direct chick you see every morning and night on (Channel) 7 news,” Vallettas said.

“I have worked so many years to put myself in the professional position I am in,” she said. “I understood the privileges I had along the way, I remember with grace the tremendous struggles I endured, and I honor the friends and family who have continually supported me. very proud of my position, but not because of my personal success, but because of the opportunities I have been able to provide to other people. “

Meanwhile, Worcester “means so much to me,” she says, and she likes to come back often when she can.

GBAC is filming a video clip on social injustice at The Bridge in Worcester on May 1-2. Valletta is aware of The Bridge’s difficulties in staying open. “We are delighted to use the resource. You still need the resource for artists, ”she said.

For the fall, Valletta is planning “a big event on climate change”, which will include the screening of a satire she produced called “Earth Day”.

The event will also feature “leading climate change scientists and other filmmakers who have been unable to show their work at film festivals due to COVID,” she said.

Meanwhile, “I’m so excited that MAPC is doing this for filmmakers,” she said of the COVID project.

“The avalanche of change launched by 2020 has changed our world forever,” she said. “I am ready for life to return to the new normal.”