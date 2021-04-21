POLING: Oscar and Hollywood must clear up | Columns

The folks who picked the Oscar nominees should have watched an 80-year-old Preston Sturges movie for a little preview.

In 1941, when Sturges directed and wrote “Sullivan’s Travels,” the nation and the world were reeling from a decade of depression, the rise of fascism, and the early stages of World War II.

In the film, Joel McCrea plays John L. Sullivan, a Hollywood director who wants to produce a film that cuts to the brutal reality of life. He sets out to pass himself off as a homeless person in order to better understand the plight of the common man to create serious and relevant drama.

It sounds familiar looking at many of the top nominees this year.

In “The Father”, Anthony Hopkins plays an aging man who cannot tell the difference between reality and the delusion of dementia.

In “Judas and the Black Messiah”, a black leader is betrayed and murdered by government agents.

In “Minari”, a Korean farming family loses their crops when the grandmother accidentally sets fire to the barn.

In “Nomadland”, a woman in her sixties loses everything and takes the road in a van.

In “Sound of Metal”, a musician loses his hearing.

Sounds like a fun night out, eh?

That doesn’t take anything away from the craftsmanship, talent, vision, and effort that went into any of these movies or performances. But, living man, Oscar, relax.

We are going through a pandemic, economic turmoil, social turmoil, after an election that has divided everything over the past year. We don’t need the movies to tell us life is tough. We get the idea just by getting up in the morning and leaving for the day.

Certainly, some of these films can arguably provide insight and inspiration for dealing with difficulties. But in an era when cinemas have been hit as hard, if not harder, than most businesses over the past year or so, the top nominees for photography aren’t really going to bring audiences back in droves … maybe not even in no time.

You probably won’t see “Godzilla vs Kong” winning an Oscars, but the movie brought audiences back to the theaters. Is there a good lesson in “Godzilla vs Kong”? Yes. People need something to forget about their problems for a few hours. Even if it’s a couple of giant monsters destroying various cities.

Which brings us back to “Sullivan’s Travels”.

In the film, Sullivan has directed several successful comedies but he wants to do something serious, something substantial. So he embarks on his exploration of the fate of the common man. He goes undercover as a homeless person.

“Sullivan’s Travels” is a comedy until Sullivan loses control of his experience. He was robbed, assaulted and as a result of a series of events he is believed to be dead. Confused by the assault, Sullivan fights a railway worker, is arrested and sentenced to six years of forced labor in a prison camp.

In a rare moment of pause, the prisoners see a Disney cartoon. This room full of hardened men laughs at cartoon antics, and Sullivan realizes he’s laughing, too.

Laughter is a revelation.

When Sullivan is finally released and returned to his Hollywood life, he was granted permission to direct his realistic drama, but Sullivan refused. He will continue to direct comedies.

He found the importance of lighter moments. He discovered the richness of laughter.

Hollywood and the Oscars need a similar reveal.

Dean Poling is editor of the Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.