Queen enters ‘twilight’ of reign after farewell to Philip

LONDON – Now that the royals have said goodbye to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday and, in the months to come, celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne.

This combination of events reminds the UK that the reign of the Queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is over. This has sparked speculation about how long she will remain on the throne, what the monarchy will look like in the future, and, for some, even if it should continue to exist.

“The Queen is certainly now entering the twilight of her reign and a new phase of her reign,” said Anna Whitelock, director of the Center for the Study of Modern Monarchy at Royal Holloway, University of London. “She is now a widow, and it remains to be seen how she will respond to this.”

While most observers say the Queen is unlikely to abdicate given her lifelong commitment to public service, she has already started handing more responsibility to Prince Charles, 72, her eldest son. This process is likely to accelerate after Philip’s death.

Charles’ increased role began gradually, when the Queen began to cut back on long-haul flights, which allowed Charles to take his place at a 2013 Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Sri Lanka.

Then in 2017, he represented the Queen at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony marking the end of World War I, laying the monarch’s crown at the foot of the Cenotaph in London. It was the first time that the Queen did not perform the solemn ritual, except when she was pregnant or abroad.

Since then, Charles has made a growing number of public engagements and has been named the Queen’s designated successor as head of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 54 nations with links to the British Empire.

“Symbolically, the transition to succession is already underway,” said Ed Owens, historian and author of “The Family Firm, Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public 1932-53”.

“I anticipate that we are going to see a lot more of Prince Charles in the next few years so that we as a people start to see him in his future role as King.”

For now, the longest-serving monarch in British history continues to reign. But she will do it without Philip, the man the Queen called him “strength and sojourn,” a source of emotional support in her often lonely work.

Her loss was highlighted by Saturday’s funeral at St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the figure of a seated widow in black alone offered a glimpse into the next solitary phase of the Queen’s reign.

“Constitutionally, the death of Prince Philip does not change anything. But, of course, as the Queen approaches her 95th birthday, she is vulnerable and aging,” Whitelock said. “Obviously, the death of Prince Philip began this transition to the future and the beginning of the end of this phase of monarchy.”

Questions about the end of the Queen’s reign will also fuel the debate over the long-term future of the monarchy, seen by many as a symbol of national unity but by others as an obsolete holdover from the feudal history of the nation.

The BBC has received more than 100,000 complaints over its decision to block popular television programs from 24-hour coverage of Prince Philip’s death, the most it has ever received regarding a single programming decision.

And while there is enormous respect for the Queen, the same is not necessarily true for Charles and other members of the Royal Family, said Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, which is campaigning to replace the monarchy. by an elected head of state.

Philip’s death “serves as a reminder to so many people, who on the whole don’t think much of the monarchy overnight, that change is coming,” Smith told The Express.

The Queen’s reign began with the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952. She was officially crowned on June 2, 1953.

During this ceremony, televised around the world, the Queen promised to rule the United Kingdom and its other kingdoms. Six years earlier, in a speech in South Africa, then-Princess Elizabeth had made it clear that her commitment was for life.

“I declare before all of you that my whole life, whether long or short, will be devoted to your service and to the service of our great Imperial family to which we all belong,” she said.

It’s a pledge the Queen intends to keep, said Robert Hardman, author of “Queen of the World,” which chronicles the monarch’s influence and stature around the world.

Even as she cried last week, the Queen attended a ceremony marking the retirement of her Lord Chamberlain, who holds all ceremonies for the palace, and continued to hold conversations with Commonwealth leaders.

This shows that she has no intention of emulating Queen Victoria, who withdrew from public life when her husband Prince Albert died suddenly at the age of 42, said Hardman at the BBC.

“The signal she gave over the past week is that it’s going to be business as usual, duty comes first,” Hardman said. “She will continue to perform all of her duties because … she has taken the coronation oath and she stands by it.”

But she won’t be alone.

As her popular grandson Prince Harry has stepped down from royal duties, the rest of the Royal Family, supported by professional staff and advisers, are likely to rally around the Queen and assume more tasks. Supporting the institution will be the core popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have a reliable ability to connect with the public.

The queen can also be helped by technology.

FILE – In this file photo from Saturday April 17, 2021, British Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it passes the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Now that the royal family has said goodbye to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday, April 21 and, in the months to come, celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. This combination of events reminds the UK that the reign of the Queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is over. (Leon Neal / Pool via AP, file)