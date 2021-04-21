Entertainment 360: Goose is Loose 5k fun run, art festivals and more to come | New

Connect with us

Masks and social distancing are seen at all live events. Check before attending for changes.

Live in progress

SCULPTURE ART SHOW: Until April 25: Matzke Gallery of Fine Arts and North West Sculpture & Sculpture Park showcase painting and sculptures by 19 artists with works inside and outside the Sculpture Park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool and Kathleen Secrest. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Road, Camano Island. Visitmatzkefineart.com

BEACH GALLERY 1:Until April: Michele Rushworth and her students oil paintings are on display at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show is broadcast daily during club hours. Information:camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery

TULIPS FESTIVAL: Until April: Skagit Valley tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town sell tickets to see tulips. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Other events will take place in a modified format. Information: tulipfestival.org

ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE:Until May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a remarkable regional artist who died in 1994. Information:skagitcounty.net/museumor 360-466-3365

HANDMADE FURNITURE:April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes boundaries. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391

Live in april

5K FUN RUN: 9am Check In & 10am Check Out, Saturday April 24: The Stanwood Chamber presents The Goose is Loose 5k Fun Run at Heritage Park, 9600 276th St., Stanwood. Fun Race Fee: $ 30. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k

Live coming soon

GUIDED WALK OF CAMANO ISLAND9:45 a.m. Saturday May 1: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk through Iverson Spit, Kristoferson Creek Habitat and English Boom. Meet at Iverson Spit parking lot, Hobbit Trail, Camano Island for the first part of the walk. Drivers will drive to Boom County English Park. The walks are moderately paced on level trails with a view of the marsh habitat. No dogs allowed.

ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 to 9: The Mother’s Day Art Festival is expected to feature art booths, food and music at Terry’s Corner. Information: artsfestivals.org

Online Offers

SNO-ISLE LIBRARY ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join the online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of topics, including story times for kids, adult classes and family events. The programs are offered online and require registration. Information:sno-isle.org

  • 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, story time for toddlers
  • 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, family story time
  • 11 am Saturday April 24, open book: Kazu Kibuishi
  • 10 a.m. Monday, April 26, Baby Story Time

GROWING GROCERY SERIES:7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: WSU offers weekly online grocery classes through May 19 to learn how to grow food, at $ 5 per class. Information:tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries

  • April 21, breeding broccoli, cabbage, kale and other members of the Brassica family
  • April 28, Learn to identify some insects found in gardens and how many help gardens flourish.

CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM:7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21: Learn about the native plants that attract birds, bees and butterflies during an online presentation from Bob Gillespie, retired professor of entomology, and BrendaCunningham, director of the garden. Washington Native Plant Societys exhibit in Mount Vernon. Information:camanowildlifehabitat.org

SPRING GARDEN DESIGN: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Emily Bishton, garden expert, will explore landscaping options with native plants, growing food, preventing stormwater runoff and creating wildlife habitat in the courtyard. Registration: snohomishcd.org/events

LAKES AND MOTORIZED MOTORIZATIONS: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Snohomish County Conservation and Natural Resources responds to questions and addresses concerns about Snohomish County lakes that allow the use of personal watercraft at a monthly online meeting. Information:snohomishcountywa.gov/5784/Motorized-Watercraft-Conversation

FORUM ON TRAFFICKING IN HUMANS: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation presents an online discussion on human trafficking and modern slavery. Tools that help identify, report and prevent dangerous situations will be discussed. Information: clesfoundation.org

PREPARATION FOR THE VOLCANO: 6:00 pm Saturday May 1: The Camano Preparation Group presents the “Volcanoes in Our Backyard” online program. Learn about the history of volcanoes and how to prepare for the eruption. Information: [email protected]

VISIT OF THE ARBORETUM:Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the Sculpture Garden, Rock Garden, Japanese Maple Grove, Conifer Garden, and Little City Tree Walk. Information:evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour Or visit the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.

Agencies and nonprofits can post events directly to the 360 ​​Calendar at My360NW.com or email [email protected] to be featured in the 360 ​​calendar every Tuesday. 360-629-2155.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

