Hollywood questions the post-pandemic future of cinemas

As Hollywood prepares to celebrate the Oscars on Sunday, theaters are trying to attract audiences who have been showing home movies for more than a year. Some theaters have closed for good while others are trying to recover and are hopeful that a delayed blockbuster series will produce a cinematic bounce to find out more.

Reuters asked actors, directors, writers and producers what they see for the future of cinemas. Their responses have been drafted for length and clarity.

DIRECTOR JAMES CAMERON

“I think what we’ll see when we get back to the movies is that the movies that celebrate this particular art form of sitting in a dark room with a bunch of strangers and watching a really big screen with a really loud sound system is going to become a more focused and ritualized thing. It’s the only place where art dominates. When you watch something streaming, other people in the room with you are welcome to step in, take a break, go to the bathroom, text, do something else. “

DIRECTOR CHLO ZHAO

“For 300 people who laugh and cry at the same time, strangers, not just your family in your house, this is a very powerful thing that I don’t think we’ll ever give up. The question is, are the theaters I am. actually more worried about these quirky theaters, these little little theaters in the little towns. They’re so beautiful, and they’re so important to the community. “

GAL GADOT ACTRESS

“I don’t think theaters are going away. I think just like the live concerts that we all love to go to, theaters, they just give us a different experience.”

WRITER AND DIRECTOR AARON SORKIN

“As convenient as watching a movement on a streaming service like Netflix can be, it doesn’t replace the shared experience of being part of an audience, when a whole bunch of strangers are laughing at the same time, being silent at the same time. time, gasps at the same time, cries at the same time Going to the movies is what we do on a date. This is what we do with our friends on Friday nights, with our families on Saturday. We’re not going to stop going to the movies. I can’t wait to be part of an audience again. “

ACTRESS AND DIRECTOR ROBIN WRIGHT

“Once this pandemic starts to lift and everyone is vaccinated and we can get back to the new normal, I think the world will open up as it was and theaters too. I pray, because there is nothing quite like sitting. the cinema and watching a movie with others next to you. It is an energy that I think fuels the experience. “

Filmmaker EDDIE HUANG

“I think there’s going to be a movement back to the cinema. … It’s not the same to watch a movie at home. That’s not why we do it, you know. “It’s like eating food without a plate. And it’s cool, you can stand and eat. But it’s better with a plate, fork and knife.”

SUZAN-LORI PARKS WRITER

“I don’t know what the future might look like. It might depend on the money. I think a lot of decisions these days, maybe fortunately or unfortunately, are money driven. Do people want to win? Where are they wanting to put their resources? I think it’s really important that people can come together and have experiences as a community. “

ROMANIAN DIRECTOR ALEXANDER NANAU

“I’m not afraid people won’t come back to theaters, I think it’s a need that we all have and will come back. Maybe not in the numbers that we knew before, because it becomes a commodity. which we have faster access to. movies in your own home. “

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.