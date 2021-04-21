Bluesfest selected for Pollstars Music Festival of the Decade





A few months of roller coasters for Bluesfest hit a good pace with the music festival being named a finalist for the Pollstars Music Festival of the Decade. The annual Byron Bay event is the only festival in Australia to be nominated for the American Live Industry Titles Award, which recognizes the most artistically and commercially successful festival of the past decade, delivering the experience most rewarding for fans and artists. Pollstar’s fame would take some of the pain away from Bluesfest organizers, who were forced to drop the events of 2020 and 2021 through no fault of their own. The live industry as a whole felt a boost earlier this month when the Berejiklian government canceled Bluesfest 2021 at the eleventh hour, due to a single community transmission of COVID-19. After everything we have been through since the start of the pandemic, with two cancellations, including one the day before that we were all ready and ready to open our doors, it is a pleasure to be offered something positive for the Bluesfest, comments Peter Noble Director of the Bluesfest festival. It’s something for our hard-working team to stand tall and be proud of everything we’ve been through recently. The Bluesfest will face nine other shortlisted events, including the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Coachella, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza. Seeing the Bluesfest name at such a esteemed company is simply up there with the greatest things that have ever happened in my 50 years in the industry, comments Noble. Bluesfest has a regular seat at the awards table. The popular Easter Weekend Camping Festival has been nominated nine times over the past 10 years for the Pollstar Awards for Best International Music Festival. The missing tenth nomination can be easily explained; Pollstar did not present the award that year. Bluesfes also has seven Australian Event Awards and seven NSW Tourism Awards, and the festival was inducted into the NSW Tourism Awards Hall of Fame in 2019. Nominations for the 32nd edition Pollstar Award is open until May 14. The winners of the evening will be announced at the flagship conference of specialized magazinesPollstar Live!, booked June 15-17 at the Beverly Hilton.







