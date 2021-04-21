Popular members of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK are thriving in music, fashion, beauty and more. Singer-songwriter Ros, who recently made her solo debut, has been named global ambassador for jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. She joins A-list names such as Lupita Nyongo, Elle Fanning and Jackson Yee.

“I am very happy to finally announce that I have officially joined the @tiffanyandco family with their superb line of hardware. Growing up @tiffanyandco has always been an iconic jewelry brand and I’m so proud to work with them. dream come true. #TiffanyxROS, ”she wrote on Instagram on April 21.

In the countryside, Ros wears 18k yellow and rose gold pieces from the collection. She is set to make her debut with the unveiling of the 2021 Tiffany HardWear campaign on April 23.

Ros recently released his highly anticipated solo album ‘R“. Marking his debut as a soloist, the title song‘On the ground’was unveiled on March 12. In April 2021, she released the music video for the B-side track‘Faded away’. She established two new Guinness World Records titles with her solo single.

