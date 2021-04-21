Robert De Niro’s lawyer says actor is ‘forced to work’ to pay his ex-wife





Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower have been separated since 2018.

De Niro’s attorney says the actor can’t keep up with his workload that finances Hightower’s life.

Recently, a judge ordered Hightower to receive $ 1 million a year.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Robert De Niro’s lawyer claims that the actor is forced to work at an unbearable pace and take on any roles offered to him, regardless of artistic quality, to fund his ex’s luxurious lifestyle. wife. De Niro and actress Grace Hightower first married in 1997. The couple separated in 1999, then renewed their vows in 2004 before the actor officially filed for divorce in 2018. During a virtual divorce hearing held last Friday, Page Six reported that De Niro’s attorney, Caroline Krauss, told a New York judge the actor is struggling to keep pace with his current workload. “Mr. De Niro is 77 years old, and although he enjoys his job, he shouldn’t be forced to work at this stupendous pace because he has to,” Krauss said. “When does it stop? When does he have the opportunity to not take all the projects that come up and not work six days a week, 12 hours a day to keep pace with Mrs. Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney? “



De Niro and Grace Hightower at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic





Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Hightower was to receive $ 1 million a year in the divorce settlement and that the couple would sell their $ 20 million home. Hightower’s legal team claims De Niro is currently worth $ 500 million, but Krauss argued that the COVID-19 pandemic has left De Niro in dire financial straits, which Hightower’s continued spending continues to exacerbate. Krauss went on to say that De Niro is also behind on a hefty tax bill, as reported by the New York Daily News clocks at $ 18.25 million. The income from his next two films will be used to repay this debt. However, during the hearing, Hightower’s attorney, Kevin McDonough, claimed that there had been no “reduction or slowdown in Mr. De Niro’s way of life.” McDonough said, “When Mr. De Niro goes to Sunday brunch in Connecticut, he charters a helicopter up there. When he flies to see his friends in Florida or wherever, it’s a private jet.” In a statement during the proceedings, Judge Matthew Cooper told both sides that “these expenses are nothing ordinary for 99.99999% of the world.” “These are extraordinary to an almost unimaginable degree,” he said. “I want to divorce these parties. I want Mr. De Niro and Mrs. Hightower to go their separate ways. They are both going to come out of this region richer than most human beings who walk this earth. There is none. doubt about that. “ De Niro and Hightower share two children. A 9-year-old daughter whom they had thanks to a surrogate mother and a 23-year-old son.

