ArcLight employees mourn theater closure: “Nobody expected it”

Former staff talk about working in one of the last great jobs for a newcomer to Hollywood: “Everyone saw this chapter in their lives as their Tarantino moment working in the video store.”



After graduating from high school in Rhode Island in 2008, Joe Begos traveled to Los Angeles, like so many before him, with the dream of making movies. When he arrived, the first place Begos ran was the ArcLight Cinema on Sunset Boulevard, where his filmmaker idol David Cronenberg was delivering a Q&A at the Cinerama Dome after a 35mm screening of his horror classic from 1986, Fly. Less than five days after being Angeleno, Begos got a job at ArcLight in Sherman Oaks, where he worked as a bailiff, in dealerships and to greet audiences ahead of the film for next year.

This is how you found your clique, your people, says Begos, who went on to produce and direct four independent horror feature films, including the films happiness and VFW, to join the tribe of aspiring Hollywoodians who have worked in one of the six theater chains in Los Angeles. ArcLight was my film school. I’ve always thought that if I ever have a movie open at ArcLight, I know I did.

As a cinephile movie chain, ArcLights’ success largely depended on its enthusiastic employees, clad in their blue button-up shirts, most of whom were planning their own careers in entertainment, writing scripts while waiting to grab tickets and devouring the chains. numerous questions and answers from filmmakers as they directed the spotlight for the accompanying screenings. The recent announcement of the closure of ArcLight and Pacific Theaters, a 300-screen chain that has been shut down since the pandemic began, has inspired the social media elegies of filmmakers like Rian Johnson, Barry Jenkins and Gina Prince. -Bythewood.

For former ArcLight employees, the shutdown, announced by the brand’s parent company, Decurion Corp., in a statement on April 12, was an even deeper injury. I didn’t know how much I loved this job until I lost it, says Katelyn Nelson, a Hollywood projectionist and unemployed since ArcLight and Pacific Theaters closed last March, leaving more unemployed. of 500 employees in the state. . I am devastated. Everyone is shocked. No one expected it. Neither the manager nor the general manager told us about it in advance.

With so many movie chains relying on computer projection, theArcLight employees had rare union projection work, covered by IATSE Local 33 Union, TCL Chinese Theater is one of the only other screens in Los Angeles to have unionized projectionists. I’m probably not going to find another theater company that would have me work as a projectionist, says Nelson, who was one of five full-time projectionists at Hollywood ArcLight, where she has worked since June 2018. Despite having projection experience , Nelson had to complete a two-month training program to become a projectionist at ArcLight. The ArcLight took their job much more seriously than everyone else, she said. They wanted quality in presentation and service.

Like many moviegoers Nelson is hoping the announcement of the shutdown might be premature, with some speculating that it was an annuity-negotiating tactic. (An ArcLight rep declined to comment on this theory.) Part of me still feels like it might not be final, Nelson says.

While the work was often mundane filling drinks in a fountain, reminding people to turn off their cellphones, most ArcLight employees saw the work as a stepping stone.

Everyone considered this chapter of their life to be their [Quentin] Tarantino currently works in the video store, says Lorin Williams, script coordinator at Nickelodeon who got a job at Sherman Oaks in 2008 when she moved from Orlando to Los Angeles after film school. At the time, Williams was also working in reality TV, but, she says, The ArcLight felt bigger to me than my actual reality TV job. It was closer to the action.

Like all employees, Williams wore the name of his favorite movie on his Paper Moon name tag. One day, while working in a dealership, a distinguished-looking elderly man asked her if she knew who made the 1973 black-and-white film. I said Peter Bogdanovich, said Williams. The man held his gaze for a moment. As he walked away he gave me this little I know something that you don’t know how to look at, she said. It wasn’t until the man left the counter that Williams realized she had just served Bogdanovich some popcorn.

In an industry that can be downright hostile to people without money, connections, or expensive film school degrees, a job at ArcLight has provided a different kind of community of like-minded pop culture obsessives. Angelica Davis moved from South Carolina to Los Angeles in the summer of 2017 for an unpaid internship at the Circle of Confusion management company she was doing to get college credit. To pay her bills, she found a job as a projectionist at the ArcLight in Culver City. The ArcLight was a turning point for me in my life, says Davis, who now works at Mattel. It was there for me when I arrived in California.

Begos also met some longtime friends at ArcLight, including Brian Dutton, who would go on to produce all of his films, including his latest horror thriller, VFW. Before the pandemic began on February 15, 2020, Begos visited the Hollywood ArcLight site to see VFW, which was screened in 35mm as part of an updated RLJ Entertainment release. I didn’t know it at the time, but it was the last movie I ever saw at the ArcLight, Begos says. My own freakin ‘.

This story first appeared in the April 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.