John Ball Zoo mourns loss of beloved 16-year-old lion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich John Ball Zoo has announced the passing of his beloved 16-year-old lion, Docha. In a statement sent on Wednesday, the zoo said the Dochas care team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him due to progressive neurological issues, as well as his declining health and quality of life on Tuesday after -midday. Many have a real connection to Docha and he will be sorely missed, said Peter DArienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. He brought joy to many and created real people and wildlife connections that moved our mission forward, but most of all, he had a great personality that literally delighted millions of people. Over the past 10 to 12 years, Docha has developed epilepsy which has caused her many health problems. Recently his caretakers noticed gradual changes and a veterinary neurologist believed Docha had a lesion on the left side of his brain. Confirming the diagnosis would have required collecting Docha offsite for MRI. Given his age, health, and inability to treat the injury, the team chose to start close monitoring, while also trying to change the Dochas’ medications. In recent days, the zoo has noticed a dramatic change in the balance, stability and simple motor functions of the Dochas. Due to these factors and declining health and quality of life, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Docha. The Dochas story is a prime example of the advancement of zoo medicine and how we can use medical technology and the expertise of specialist veterinarians to provide the best possible care for our patients, said Dr Ryan Colburn, John Ball Zoo veterinarian. In June 2011, after suffering multiple seizures, Docha was transported to Michigan State University where he underwent an MRI which ultimately led to his diagnosis of epilepsy. In the wild, Docha would not have survived, but since her diagnosis we have administered anti-seizure medication, as well as consistent monitoring and care that led to a long life for Docha. Docha was born at the Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens on April 10, 2005 and joined the John Ball Zoo family in May 2007. The zoo has said he has quickly become a favorite with guests and volunteers. The average lifespan of an African lion in human care is 16.9 years and 10-14 years in the wild. African lions are vulnerable in the wild. They once lived across the African continent, but have lost over 92% of their natural range due to habitat loss. Docha was an ambassador of lions and all wild creatures, helping to raise funds for the Lion Recovery Fund, which aims to double the number of lions in the wild by 2050. It’s always an extremely difficult decision, but it’s especially difficult with an animal as unique as Docha, said Tim Sampson, animal curator and doctor of Dochas since arriving at John Ball Zoo. Docha made an impact on the staff with her aloof personality and wacky excitement, especially seeing her favorite people. He will be sorely missed. Make it easy for yourself to update with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Got a news tip? Email [email protected], visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our Youtube channel.

