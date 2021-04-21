Actors Benicio Del Toro and Zoe Saldana Demystify Misconceptions About Covid-19 Vaccine Among Latinos

Oscar-winning actor Benicio Del Toro lost his uncle to Covid-19 exactly a year ago, and his brother, the chief doctor at a New York hospital, contracted the virus while on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic. .

For this reason, I have been closely briefed, almost game by game, of the incredible challenges frontline and healthcare workers faced in 2020, Del Toro said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

But he saw a light at the end of the tunnel in December when the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine began across the country. Several weeks later, his brother spoke to Del Toro about his concerns about low vaccination rates in Latin American communities.

When I asked him why, he said one of the reasons was the lack of truthful information and the lack of awareness, Del Toro said. It was then that the Puerto Rican actor decided to team up with actor Zoe Saldana to create a bilingual campaign to fight misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to encourage more Latinos to get vaccinated.

As the country prepares to meet President Joe Biden’s latest goal of administering 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office, campaigns such as the one created by Del Toro bring a new sense of urgency as all Americans 16 and over are now eligible. receive vaccinations.

The video campaign features Dr. Gustavo del Toro, chief medical officer at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, as he answers questions from his brother and Saldana to clarify some of the most common misconceptions about Covid-19 vaccines in communities Latin Americans and beyond.

The disproportionate rate at which Latinos and other communities of color have contracted, suffered complications and died from Covid-19 in the past year has led public health officials to push for fair distribution vaccines.

As of April 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this race and ethnicity was only known for 55% of people who received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of this group, nearly two-thirds are white (64 percent), 12 percent are Hispanic, 9 percent are black, and 6 percent are Asian.

Covid-19 killed atat least 69199 Latinossince the start of the pandemic. Most of them died atmuch younger agesand to arate of nearly three timesthat of the country’s white population, according to the CDC.

The staggering loss of life for young Latinos, especially those in their 30s and 40s, has led to a reduction in the overall life expectancy of Latinos which is more than three times that of whites, according toa peer-reviewed studypublished in February by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Of all the people who received the vaccine in trials for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, not a single person died from the Covid-19 infection. So in my mind, the bottom line is: They are equal “Dr Gustavo Del Toro said when his brother and Saldana asked which Covid-19 vaccine was best.

The videos with Del Toro and Saldana will be distributed with the help of advocacy group Momento Latino and SOMOS Community Care networks, which provide health services in New York City.

“It’s great that we can partner with them because they can really help spread the word to our Latinx communities and anyone who wants to listen to them,” said Del Toro. “Our intention is not to tell people what to do. We just want to bring out the vaccine information and then let people make their own decisions.”

