Roku sets new name for Quibi content





The company will rename some 75 shows from the old short-form streaming service to “ Roku Originals. ”

Roku is giving a new name to the series he acquired from former short-form streamer Quibi. The streaming device maker will rename the Quibi library, which it bought in January, as Roku Originals in anticipation of their launch on its free, ad-supported Roku channel later this year. . Any future original programming will also fall under this banner. The launch date for Roku Originals has yet to be announced. “We were thrilled to present this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand, it’s relevant, fun and engaging TV that has something for everyone among Hollywood’s top talent, including Anna Kendrick. , Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart and Liam Hemsworth, “said Sweta Patel, vice president of marketing for engagement growth at Roku.” The Roku Channel is the place to be for free programming and amazing and we are thrilled to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the house. “ The Roku Originals library includes some 75 Quibi shows, including a dozen that had not been released when Quibi closed in late 2020, less than a year after its high-profile launch. The mobile-first streamer had signed an impressive roster of talent for his shows, including Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz (Most Dangerous Game), Teigen (Chrissy’s Court), Waithe (You don’t have that), Jennifer Lopez (Many thanks) and Hart (The deer), among many others. The rebranding comes amid a surge of original content from Roku, whose devices are in approximately 50 million homes in the United States. The company also acquired the library and production studio for venerable home improvement series. This old house, and recently debuted in a spy drama Zero exclusively to its American and Canadian users. The company launched a branded content studio to support its advertising efforts, and several former Quibi executives have also joined Roku to be part of its original team.







