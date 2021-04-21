Whale Secrets Review: Spectacular Images on Disney +





Unbelievable. Astonishing. Impressive. The four-part Disney + Secrets of the Whales series, made with top-notch skills by Brian Armstrong and Andy Mitchell, is some of the best nature documentaries I’ve ever experienced. This Earth Day offering is a surprisingly well-photographed dive into the world of orcas, beluga whales, sperm whales, narwhals and humpback whales, essentially disparate species with their own communities and groups of friends, their own languages. and unique cultures, their own unique family dynamics. their own special stories. The Disney + / National Geographic crews take us to the far reaches of Earth’s waters to capture these beautiful and intelligent creatures, with such stunning visuals and such exotic locations, it’s almost like we’re on another planet or we have traveled through time. Secrets of the whales: 4 out of 4

CST_

CST_



CST_

CST_



CST_

CST_



CST_

CST_

Whales have a culture, says narrator Sigourney Weaver (a perfect choice) at the start of the series. Each family speaks a unique language. They love deeply, play for joy and mourn their dead. Whales are like us. It sounds like a trait of Disney’s anthropomorphic hyperbole, but by the time the journey comes to an end, we were all-in on that statement. Filmed for three years in two dozen locations ranging from the coasts of New Zealand and Australia to Antarctica to the Azores and Sri Lanka, Secrets of the Whales dedicates each episode to a particular species. The first episode, titled Orca Dynasty, follows a group of orcas as they navigate the waters of Antarctica, the harshest place on Earth, and another family of orcas as they root out the rays with intelligent hunting methods in New Zealand. In the second episode, we follow the humpback whales as they embark on the longest migrations of any mammal on Earth and communicate through intricate and intricate sounds and songs. We’re off to Greenland for episode three, where we meet beluga whales and narwhals, a species that looks like the offshoot of a strange union between a whale and a unicorn. (At one point, beluga whales actually adopt a narwhal to save its life.) In the finale, Ocean Giants recalled that Moby Dick was a sperm whale, portrayed as a monster. They can weigh over 50 tonnes, but sperm whales are gentle giants. They have deep family ties. Generations of women learn from each other and groups of families share a common language. The sights and sounds of Secrets of the Whales are dazzling everywhere, thanks in no small part to the epic camera work of Brian Skerry, who captures the whales in such intimate detail, there are times when it seems they are watching us. law. Every now and then we step away from the whale world to check in with Skerry and the scientists who study their languages, and at the end of each episode executive producer James Cameron gives a mini-recap of the highlights and for all the Camerons experiences with underwater photography, he seems genuinely amazed at this next level work, and rightly so. With all due respect to the humans who bring this story to us, but they would be the first to tell you that the whales are the real stars of the show.

CST_

Subscribe to

Entertainment Bulletin

The best entertainment stories, must-see features and reviews, sent to you weekly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos