Famous ceramist and part-time actor Seth Rogen is quietly building a collection of star-studded art and other stories

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most important developments in the art world and the art market. Here's what you need to know this Wednesday, April 21.

NEED TO READ

Are these art dealers getting into the vaccine business? Abu Dhabi-based art dealers Natalya Muzaleva and Istvan Perger are said to have expanded their business portfolio (which already includes oil and real estate) to include the sale of vaccines in Europe through deals. controversial procurement with the private sector. The Czech prime minister rejected the pair’s offer to buy and sell around one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Czech Republic, telling media he would not support the “black market”. (Al Jazeera)

New York museums can accommodate more visitors New York’s museums will soon become a littlemore crowded. The state has announced that museums can increase visitor capacity to 50 percent starting April 26 as part of a broader easing of health restrictions. Museums and other attractions, including zoos, have been capped at 25% since August. (Gothamist)

Seth Rogen Gets The Big Profile Treatment Writer, actor, producer and (most importantly, for our purposes) ceramicist Seth Rogen is the subject of a long profile in theNew York Times Magazine. In the tale of his inexhaustible creativity in comedy and his dedication to jars of all kinds, there are details of his own art collection, which he has been building over the past few years. With an emphasis on pop and street art, Rogen acquired sculptures by Barry McGee, action figures from KAWS and a large color drawing by George Condo. (New York Times Magazine)

The Science Museum defends its relationship with Shell The Science Museum in London has defended its decision to let the oil company Shell sponsor its flagship climate exhibition, “Our Future Planet”. Museum director Ian Blatchford stressed that the institution retains full “editorial control” over the exhibit; a Shell spokesperson said the company and the museum “have a long-standing relationship based on common interests to promote engagement in science.” (The art journal)

ART MARKET

The boss of the Chicago Gallery is expanding The Patron Gallery, one of Chicago’s most exciting art spaces, is opening a new 5,000 square foot gallery in the city’s West Town neighborhood on the site of the historic Alvin Theater. The inaugural show, which opens on April 24, will be a solo show by Houston-based artist Jamal Cyrus. (Press release)

Rirkrit Tiravanija joins David Zwirner The mega-gallery will represent the Thai artist (but not exclusively). Tiravanija will recreate his workuntitled 1990 (pad thai), which involves cooking and sharing noodles with visitors, at the Zwirner Gallery in Hong Kong for a group exhibition that opens on May 18. The artist joined Gladstone last year after her longtime dealer Gavin Brown became a gallery partner. (He sings)

Maruani Mercier adds Kwesi Botchway to his list The Ghanaian painter has joined the Belgian gallery, which will host his first solo exhibition in Brussels in early 2022, Maruani Mercier will represent Botchway in Europe, while the 1957 Gallery will continue to represent him in Accra and London. (Press release)

COMES AND SHARES

A new grant for artists with disabilities The New York Foundation for the Arts has launched a $ 1,000 emergency grant program for artists with disabilities. New York-based artists who have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic can apply for the Barbara and Carl Zydney Fellowship for Artists with Disabilities from May 4 to June 15. (Press release)

Call for artists launched for the World Trade Center residency The non-profit organization Silver Art Projects is calling for applications for its 2021 residency, which will focus on social justice and activism. The program for up to eight months includes a stipend and studio space in the WTC, with in-residence mentors such as Hank Willis Thomas, Tourmaline and Chella Man. The selection committee will select 25 creations for the opportunity from July 2021. The deadline to applyis May 16. (Press release)

FOR ART SAKE

ARTnews Owner takes a stake in SXSW Penske Media Corporation, which owns ARTnews,Art in America, and other publications, took a 50 percent stake in the South by Southwest Texas Music and Culture Festival. Jay Penske says he sees potential in future digital partnerships between the festival and its various publications. (the Wall Street newspaper)

New York’s Union Square clock is getting an update The Union Square Climate Clock, an art installation that displays the shrinking window of time to fight global warming before scientists say its effects will be irreversible, has received a slightly more optimistic update. The clock will now also measure the increasing use of renewable energies. (New York Times)

