Entertainment
Bell Media Unveils New Lifestyle Destination Noovo Moi
Noovo Moi will present articles from engaging and inspiring characters on a wide range of topics including cooking, decorating, travel, pop culture and celebrities, beauty and fashion, relationships, health, family, gardening and sports. There will also be special sections devoted to topical themes and topics. In addition, popular correspondents such as Mathieu Dufour, Catherine peach, Livia Martin, and Ct, Jonathan roberge and Valrie Roberts will bring their personal touch through exclusive web series. By providing diverse and comprehensive content, New Meaims to be an integral part of the daily life of users.
Click on hereto watch the video.
“We decided to bring all of our lifestyle content together in one place to simplify access and help users make new discoveries. With an impressive list of correspondents, New Mewill become the resource of choice for keeping abreast of the latest trends in all areas of life, ”says Suzane Landry, Vice-president, content development, programming and news.
A DIVERSE GROUP OF CORRESPONDENTS OF EXPERTS!
New MePassionate correspondents will share their most valuable tips and personal preferences. The lineup includes many experts whose knowledge will help readers with their projects and provide them with food for thought, as well as online influencers who are always looking to identify and understand the latest trends, including:
- Yan CacchioneExercise, wellness, inspiring content, recipes and tips
- Vanessa Duchelwellness, relationships and testimonials
- Karl Hardywellness, testimonials and celebrity news
- Catherine Peachleisure, Travel Tips, Destinations, Outdoor Events, and Restaurants / Bars
- Marie-ve Pich (Maman Cafine) family and fashion
For the full list, click here.
ORIGINAL WEB SERIES TO DISCOVER!
In addition to the wide selection of items available at New Me, the site will also feature numerous web series and video segments over the coming weeks.
KEKOU LA MODEWITH MATHIEU DUFOUR, FROM APRIL 21TH
Mathieu Dufour explores the world of fashion and beauty and discusses its findings with experts. Engaging guests in his relentless pursuit of the hottest trends, he introduces local businesses and designers while addressing and explaining various issues specific to Quebec. To watch the episodes of the series, click on here.
ON THE ROADWITH CATH PEACHSEASON 2 STARTS MAY 4
Want to travel, Catherine takes the road to cross Quebec. While respecting the health regulations in force at the time of filming, she visits her friends and joins them for tailor-made excursions. The goal is always the same: discover the best Quebec has to offer. Back behind the wheel with new guests, Catherine continues to showcase the province through its breathtaking landscapes and unique activities that can be enjoyed all year round.
HOW MUCH NEXT?WITH VE CT, STARTING MAY 10
How much does it cost to die? To have children? Divorce? Buy local? Through its fun video segments, ve Ct breaks down the expenses that may be incurred by specific situations or lifestyle choices.
TOC TOC AT WITH LIVIA MARTIN, FROM MID-MAY
Passionate about interior design Livia Martin takes a look at the privacy of her artist and content creator friends, showcasing their homes with her dog Knock Knock. Viewers will discover the lifestyles and passion of its guests for interior decoration and design. Livia shares fun trivia with them while offering them tips on how to spice up various rooms in your home.
PINK GLASSESWITH JONATHAN ROBERGE, FROM MAY 17
No one is better at demystifying taboo subjects than Jonathan roberge. With humor and common sense, her segments tackle what feminism means, why we’re obsessed with fame and money, how to deal with that loud uncle who really wants to give their opinion and much more.
GRILLWITH ROSALIE LESSARD, FROM MAY 20
This series focuses on the art of barbecue cooking, with recipes that are both easy and delicious. Chief Rosalie Lessard because barbecue is not just for men! sharing tips and tricks that will make you a grilling pro.
BEHIND THE INSTAGRAM PHOTOWITH VALRIE ROBERTS, BEGIN JUNE 1
Valrie Roberts hosts this documentary series that provides insight into the Instagram phenomenon. Through interviews with seven influencers, she seeks to explain the dark side of the ultra-popular social media platform. In these candid conversations, they reveal the unspoken truths, the ups and downs, and the hard work behind Instagram accounts and images, where getting more likes is all that matters.
To learn more about the topics and guests for the web series, click here.
Noovo is an essential cross-platform brand for accessing entertainment and information content. the New Mesite is the latest addition to the brand’s ecosystem which includes the Noovo chain, the Noovo.ca website, the Noovo app and, from autumn 2021, a full website dedicated to Noovo Info.
ABOUT NOOVO
Noovo is the network that does things differently! Reality TV, comedy, variety and fiction from here and elsewhere: the rich, entertaining and unifying programming of Noovo offers an escape from everyday life. Noovo breaks the model of conventional television by delivering content on all platforms, for everyone, everywhere, all the time. A division of Bell Media, Noovo includes television stations in Montral, Qubec, Saguenay, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivires, as well as the stations affiliated with Gatineau, Rivire-du-Loup and Val-d’Or. The Noovo.ca network’s ad-supported VOD service provides access to all of the brand’s original programming in addition to exclusive content. To explore the Noovo universe, visit noovo.ca.
ABOUT BELL MEDIA IN QUBEC
Bell Media is a leading content creation company with premier assets in Quebec in television, radio, digital media, outdoor and more. Bell Media operates a number of French-language television services, including the conventional network and digital destination Noovo, as well as eight specialty and pay television services Canal D, Canal Vie, Z, VRAK, Enquête, SUPER CRAN, Cinpop and RDS, Quebec’s number 1 sports channel. Bell Media also operates CTV Montral, the leading English-language news outlet in Quebec, and Crave, the bilingual video broadcasting service with over 7,200 hours of exclusive content in French. The company develops and operates websites, applications and online platforms for its news, sports and entertainment brands, including RDS Direct and Noovo.ca. Bell Media is the largest broadcaster in Quebec, with 25 stations in 13 communities, all part of the iHeartRadio Canada brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an outdoor advertising network with 50,000 faces, based in Montreal, in five provinces and holds a minority stake in Grands Studios de Montral. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), From Canada largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.
SOURCE Bell Media
For further information: Patrick Tremblay, (p) 514.913.6799, [email protected]; Elise Tellier, (p) 514.515.9696, [email protected]
Related links
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]