Bell Media Unveils New Lifestyle Destination Noovo Moi

Noovo Moi will present articles from engaging and inspiring characters on a wide range of topics including cooking, decorating, travel, pop culture and celebrities, beauty and fashion, relationships, health, family, gardening and sports. There will also be special sections devoted to topical themes and topics. In addition, popular correspondents such as Mathieu Dufour, Catherine peach, Livia Martin, and Ct, Jonathan roberge and Valrie Roberts will bring their personal touch through exclusive web series. By providing diverse and comprehensive content, New Me aims to be an integral part of the daily life of users.

With Noovo Moi, we have decided to bring all our lifestyle content together in one place.

Click on hereto watch the video.

“We decided to bring all of our lifestyle content together in one place to simplify access and help users make new discoveries. With an impressive list of correspondents, New Mewill become the resource of choice for keeping abreast of the latest trends in all areas of life, ”says Suzane Landry, Vice-president, content development, programming and news.

A DIVERSE GROUP OF CORRESPONDENTS OF EXPERTS!

New MePassionate correspondents will share their most valuable tips and personal preferences. The lineup includes many experts whose knowledge will help readers with their projects and provide them with food for thought, as well as online influencers who are always looking to identify and understand the latest trends, including:

Yan CacchioneExercise, wellness, inspiring content, recipes and tips

Vanessa Duchelwellness, relationships and testimonials

Karl Hardywellness, testimonials and celebrity news

Catherine Peachleisure, Travel Tips, Destinations, Outdoor Events, and Restaurants / Bars

Marie-ve Pich (Maman Cafine) family and fashion

For the full list, click here.

ORIGINAL WEB SERIES TO DISCOVER!

In addition to the wide selection of items available at New Me, the site will also feature numerous web series and video segments over the coming weeks.

KEKOU LA MODEWITH MATHIEU DUFOUR, FROM APRIL 21TH

Mathieu Dufour explores the world of fashion and beauty and discusses its findings with experts. Engaging guests in his relentless pursuit of the hottest trends, he introduces local businesses and designers while addressing and explaining various issues specific to Quebec. To watch the episodes of the series, click on here.

ON THE ROADWITH CATH PEACHSEASON 2 STARTS MAY 4

Want to travel, Catherine takes the road to cross Quebec. While respecting the health regulations in force at the time of filming, she visits her friends and joins them for tailor-made excursions. The goal is always the same: discover the best Quebec has to offer. Back behind the wheel with new guests, Catherine continues to showcase the province through its breathtaking landscapes and unique activities that can be enjoyed all year round.

HOW MUCH NEXT?WITH VE CT, STARTING MAY 10

How much does it cost to die? To have children? Divorce? Buy local? Through its fun video segments, ve Ct breaks down the expenses that may be incurred by specific situations or lifestyle choices.

TOC TOC AT WITH LIVIA MARTIN, FROM MID-MAY

Passionate about interior design Livia Martin takes a look at the privacy of her artist and content creator friends, showcasing their homes with her dog Knock Knock. Viewers will discover the lifestyles and passion of its guests for interior decoration and design. Livia shares fun trivia with them while offering them tips on how to spice up various rooms in your home.

PINK GLASSESWITH JONATHAN ROBERGE, FROM MAY 17

No one is better at demystifying taboo subjects than Jonathan roberge. With humor and common sense, her segments tackle what feminism means, why we’re obsessed with fame and money, how to deal with that loud uncle who really wants to give their opinion and much more.

GRILLWITH ROSALIE LESSARD, FROM MAY 20

This series focuses on the art of barbecue cooking, with recipes that are both easy and delicious. Chief Rosalie Lessard because barbecue is not just for men! sharing tips and tricks that will make you a grilling pro.

BEHIND THE INSTAGRAM PHOTOWITH VALRIE ROBERTS, BEGIN JUNE 1

Valrie Roberts hosts this documentary series that provides insight into the Instagram phenomenon. Through interviews with seven influencers, she seeks to explain the dark side of the ultra-popular social media platform. In these candid conversations, they reveal the unspoken truths, the ups and downs, and the hard work behind Instagram accounts and images, where getting more likes is all that matters.

To learn more about the topics and guests for the web series, click here.

Noovo is an essential cross-platform brand for accessing entertainment and information content. the New Mesite is the latest addition to the brand’s ecosystem which includes the Noovo chain, the Noovo.ca website, the Noovo app and, from autumn 2021, a full website dedicated to Noovo Info.

