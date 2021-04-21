J&K is changing fast, Bollywood promises to come back big





SRINAGAR: Bollywood promises to return to Kashmir largely for nearly three decades, is another achievement for the Indian government which revoked the special status of J&K and divided the former princely state into two Union Territories on August 5 2019, with a commitment to put J&K on the path to peace, prosperity and development. Jammu and Kashmir before 1990 was the favorite destination for filmmakers. After the outbreak of the armed insurgency in the early 1990s, Bollywood had to sever its ties with Kashmir because the security scenario was not favorable to film shoots. The relationship between Bollywood and Kashmir dates back to 1960 when famous hits like Junglee, Kashmir Ki Kali, Haqeeqat, Arzoo and many other films were filmed in the valley. From 1960 to 1990, Kashmir was Bollywood’s second home as filmmakers found the valley to be the cutest and most affordable destination for projects. Movies shot in Kashmir in the seventies and eighties featured superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachhan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor and others. But by the time stars like Amir Khan, Sharukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan appeared on the scene, Kashmir had become a no-go zone for Bollywood. Only four films, Heena, Roja, Dil Se and Dil Kya Kare were shot in the valley from 1991 to 1999.

From 2000 to 2010 fifteen films – Mission Kashmir in 2000, Samsara in 2001, LOC: Kargil in 2002, Ab Tumhare Hawaley Wattan Sathiyon in 2004, Agni Pankh in 2004, Lakshya in 2004, Tango Charlie in 2005, Bunty aur Babli in 2005, Waqt: Race Against Time in 2005, Yahan in 2005, Tashan in 2008, Shauryain 2008, Tahan in 2008, Sikandar in 2009 and 3 Idiots in 2009 – were shot in the valley. From 2010 to 2019 up to twenty films – Lamhaa in 2010, Lahore in 2010, Jo Hum Chaein in 2011, Rockstar in 2011, Saat Khoon Maaf in 2011, Agent Vinod in 2012, Student Of The Year in 2012, Jab Tak Hain Jaan in 2012, Yeh Jawani Diwani in 2012, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013, Highway in 2014, Haider in 2014, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, Fitoor in 2016, Jolly LLB 2 in 2017, Tubelight in 2017, Raazi in 2018, Kalankin 2019, Uri in 2019 and Romeo Akbar Walter in 2019 – were shot dead in Kashmir. Before 1990, hundreds of Kashmiris lived directly or indirectly from Bollywood in the valley. According to official figures, there were 17 theaters in Kashmir and hundreds of people were employed in the entertainment industry. All of these cinemas, including audio and video tape libraries, beauty salons, and barber shops, were closed permanently due to militant threats in the early 1990s. Asiya Andrabi, president of the radical women’s group Dukhtaran-e-Millat, and an activist who prefixed “Air Marshal” to her name Noor Khan, with Allah Tigers and Hezbollah at their back, forced the closure of all cinemas in Srinagar, Baramulla, Towns of Sopore and Anantnag in 1990. Bollywood explores Kashmir again Following the transition of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territory and the repeal of its special status on August 5, 2019, the government has made unremitting efforts to bring Bollywood back to the valley. . The process was stalled due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March of last year, but things have started to move again this year. On January 29 of this year, a 24-member delegation from Bollywood arrived in Kashmir for a four-day visit. It included director Rajkumar Hirani, members of Ajay Devgan Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, RohitShetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers & SAB (Marathi), Endemol and Excel Entertainment. The delegation also included representatives from the Producers Guild of Mumbai. After finishing their visit, the members of the delegation praised the beauty of Kashmir and felt that the place could be an international film shooting destination. The filmmakers had given hope that they would return to the valley soon. On February 15 of the same year, when the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and his principal secretary Nitishwar Kumar, visited Mumbai, a delegation of filmmakers – led by Mahaveer Jain met him to discuss the relaunch of film shoots at J&K. The delegation included well-known filmmakers Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sanjay Tripathy, while Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty spoke to LG by phone. Recent events

Over the past two months, prominent Bollywood players have visited J&K to explore the possibilities of making Union Territory his permanent destination for the shoot. On March 31 of this year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the music album by famous singer Jubin Nautiyal TujheBhoolna Toh Chaha at the Zorawar Singh General Auditorium of Jammu University. Produced under the T-series banner and filmed in the picturesque settings of Kashmir, the song also starred Abhishek Singh, an IAS officer and actor, and daughter of the ground, Samreen Kaur. The Lieutenant Governor called the occasion another milestone in making J&K a favorite filming destination for filmmakers. J & K’s aesthetic beauty was beautifully captured through the song. It also marks the rebirth of J&K’s heyday as a director of photography, he said. On April 4, renowned filmmaker Kabeer Kaushik appealed to LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar and discussed matters relating to the promotion of film activities at J&K with him. The Lieutenant Governor has assured all possible help to filmmakers around the world who want to capture the aesthetic beauty of J&K. The LG had told Kaushik that the government was taking effective measures to strengthen UT’s link with the film industry, and make J&K the most preferred film shooting destination in the world. Kaushik had informed LG Sinha about his upcoming project and had expressed his desire to shoot his next film in Union territory. On April 17 of this year, film producer Shiv Sagar, grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, called LG Manoj Sinha in Jammu and informed him about his upcoming series on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. “The J&K government is working to create a conducive environment for filmmaking through the new film policy to bring UT’s golden age of pristine beauty to the big screen once again.” Said the information service of J&K. quoted the lieutenant governor as having told Sagar Soon a new film policy for J&K

On April 12 this year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that Jammu and Kashmir would soon roll out a “new film policy” to attract filmmakers and bring the golden age of cinema back to Japanese territory. Union.

At a two-day conference on “Harnessing the Tourism Potential of Kashmir – Another Day in Heaven” – hosted by the Union Ministry of Tourism in Srinagar, Sinha said that various tourist spots in Kashmir are the favorite destinations. from the Bombay-based film. industry in the 60s and 70s. “In the next week or ten, the UT administration of Jammu and Kashmir will come up with a new film policy to bring Kashmir’s golden age back to the big screen,” Sinha said, adding that the issues discussed during the conference would serve as a roadmap to achieve this. Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said in his remarks that Kashmir has seen an increase in tourist arrivals following the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 and of places of historical significance, ”he said. The government’s efforts make it clear that Bollywood is ready to return to the valley. Perhaps the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 could delay the rebirth of Bollywood and J&K ties, but the ball has started to roll and as soon as the Covid curve flattens, Valley could be buzzing with tourists. and filmmakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Jun 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that outlines the main benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more information and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the Internet, the shopping habits of many people have changed dramatically. The auto insurance industry has not been immune to these changes. On the Internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which vendors have the best deals. View Photos The advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online are as follows: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have a specific schedule and are available at all times. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes from anywhere at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choice. Almost all insurers, whether they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders to discover several insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to obtain quotes from a few well-known insurance companies. Additionally, local and regional insurers may offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if customers provide accurate and real information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but there’s no point in dealing with an insurance company. Usually, insurance companies research a potential client before granting them coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparison faster and easier. For more information, money saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online life insurance quote provider , housing, health and automobile. This website is unique in that it is not limited to just one type of insurance provider, but offers customers the best deals from many insurers online. In this way, customers have access to the offers of several carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or national agencies, branded insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help drivers get better auto insurance deals. All they have to do is fill out an online form with accurate, real information and then compare prices,” said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing Company Contact Person Name: Gurgu CP Phone Number: (818) 359-3898 Email: [email protected]: https: // compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org See source version at accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car- Insurance-Quotes-Online See photos

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos