Entertainment
Singer / actor Quincy returns to New York
Actor and singer Quincy comes from a famous family and an extended family, but he’s caught on. He finds that when it comes to New York, you can always come home.
We met him on his first extended stay here since he was a child.
Quincy Brown Combs resembles his biological father, singer and producer Al B Sure !, has the entrepreneurial spirit of adoptive father, Sean Puffy Combs, and is named after his godfather Quincy Jones. But while Quincy (he uses the mononym professionally) returns to New York City for the first time in years, it’s his late mum Kim Porter who is most on Quincys Mind.
“You know the reason I even know New York, why I’m even, you know, comfortable walking the streets is because of my mother, you know she came here very young. . I mean fresh out of high school, you know, chasing his modeling dreams, ”he told us as we strolled through the Old Quarter just north of Central Park.
“The park is crazy because I feel like I spent a lot of time in the park,” Quincy said.
Quincy was born in New York City and raised by his grandmother in Georgia and his mother in the city. It was here that she dated a young Sean Combs, who later adopted Quincy.
Quincy’s mother died of pneumonia three years ago, so it’s also a chance to remember her life here, including her apartment just off Central Park North.
“[Apartment] 7D, not the top of the top, one of the top. I just remember loving the elevator. I remember ripping and running these streets, ”he said of the apartment.
“A lot has changed, but it sure brings back crazy memories like I said – I learned to ride a bike, train the wheels,” Quincy recalls as he walks along 110th Street. watching the kids riding bikes just inside the park.
After high school in Los Angeles, Quincy enjoyed success as a singer and actor, including a star tour. The holiday calendar on Netflix. He’s in New York to shoot the TV series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.
And although Quincy was separated from his biological father when he was young, they are close now and there is excitement to his new role in Power Book playing a music producer in the 1990s much like Al B Sure! The two also cut a version of his hit song.
“It was really a link up, you know, like yeah we’re dating, he came to the studio and it was like a night out in the studio,” Quincy recalls of the recording session.
We also visited Quincy Upper West Side Elementary School and showed them some class photos we got from Lindsay Tuchman, from NY1, who went to first grade with Quincy.
“Wow! Me and Lindsay chillin!” he gushed with excitement.
It was here that he wrote his first song about his beloved yo-yo, which he remembered and sang. And looking at the class photo, it turned on again.
“Oh! I’m glad I scrolled down the page. It’s a great photo. He’s my best friend. If I think it’s him. It’s Albert Namnan. Albert where are you?” he said.
With so many memories here, Quincy plans to come back and reconnect.
