Hollywood Docket: ‘MacGyver’ profits lawsuit, ‘American Idol’ injury

Earlier this month, Zachary Horwitz was arrested and charged with wire fraud in connection with running an alleged $ 690 million Ponzi scheme that included fakelicense rights deals with Netflix and HBO. Now, investors have filed a lawsuit and are considering the role of City National Bank.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California federal court, Blake Whitmore, Daniel Raphael, Michael Dominguez and Tom Lochtefeld claim that the fictitious film rights licensing business was made possible by City National’s banking operations. Seeking class action status, the plaintiffs cite the bank’s obligations under federal law to know their customers and understand their customers’ banking behavior. The lawsuit claims that City National would have been able to get credits from movie distributors like HBO and Netflix, understand how money was transferred Ponzi-style and see how no income came from any entertainment platform. online. Additionally, the complaint explains how City National’s entertainment division allegedly took out a personal line of credit for Horwitz.

Here is the full complaint claiming that City National aided and abetted the fraud. A City National representative was not available for immediate comment.

In other entertainment law news:

It looks like a trial run will be needed to decide whether CBS needs any talented agents who packed the original. MacGyverHanzer Holdings, the successor in the interests of Major Talent Agency, claims to be entitled to a cut from the recent TV series that has the parts exploring the difference between spin-offs, reboots and the like. In one motion, the plaintiff sought to eliminate CBS’s defenses, but the judge says there are enough factual issues in dispute to deny a summary decision. For example, the judge states that Hanzer has not shown that he had a talent agency license or that he was exempt from needing one under California’s talent agency law to collect what would allegedly be due. Here is the full decision.

In many ways, Endeavor can thank the early return of UFC fighting during the COVID-19 pandemic with its latest attempt to go public. But UFC ownership presents some legal challenges. The lawsuits brought by combatants alleging monopolization are part of it and disclosed in the recent registration statement. Something New is a complaint filed on April 13 by Devan Beckman, a former office assistant at the UFC who alleges discrimination on the basis of disability stemming from not being allowed to work remotely during the pandemic. Beckman says she has a medical condition that places her as “high risk” and is failing her former employer for not making reasonable accommodation. Here is the complaint.

On April 13, lawyers for affiliates of NBC, CBS and ABC met with the Acting Commissioner and others at the FCC to discuss a proposal to make it easier for broadcasters to identify foreign sponsorship of the programming. Reveal the meeting in a ex parte notice, affiliates say the new rules “would encompass hundreds and hundreds of deals that television stations regularly make covering Sunday morning religious shows, local and minor league sporting events, children’s shows, various segments of paid programming … “affiliates want to restrict the types of programming agreements subject to identification by foreign sponsors and warn of wasted resources at a time when they face” pandemic, continuing civil unrest and events unprecedented weather ”.

A California Court of Appeals says the American Idol the agreement of the competitors is not inadmissible. The backdrop to the April 20 decision is a 14th season contender whose eardrum was injured by in-ear equipment on set. Unfortunately for him, he signed a liability waiver. Although he argued that the deal was inadmissible because it was a ‘take it or leave it’ deal, the appeals judges said it had weeks to consider, which ‘he could have entrusted it to a lawyer for advice, that his participation in the show did not involve public policy as the alleged negligence could not be excused by contract, and so on. Here is the full decision.

Fox News has called on Bernard Gugar as new general counsel. Now reporting to Managing Director Suzanne Scott, Gugar previously worked at Google, Oprah Winfreys Harpo and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. He received his JD from Columbia University School of Law.

Mark A. Johnson has been named a partner at a Beverly Hills company that will now be called Behr Abramson Levy Johnson. Johnson’s clients include Angel Manuel Soto, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Brian Tee, and he also works with Neal Moritz, Danny DeVito, and Jay Roach.