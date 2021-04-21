Tribute concert to the NEA Jazz Masters 2021ExBulletin





Youtube

The National Endowment for the Arts has inducted a new class of NEA Jazz Masters each year since 1982, honoring more than 160 artists and advocates during their lifetimes. This year’s class embodies dazzling breadth of expression with the rhythms of two different drummers, Albert “Tootie” Heath and Terri Lyne Carrington; a saxophonist and composer who has always walked at his own pace, Henry Threadgill; and a jazz broadcaster and historian known for dispelling any promising digression, Phil Schaap. As a rule, the ceremony and the concert of the NEA Jazz Masters take place in a large hall, with an audience. Pandemic realities changed that calculation in 2020 and informed the decision to stick with a fully virtual presentation again this year. But the NEA and its presentation partner SFJAZZ made the most of a virtual format, creating space for prerecorded performances, high-profile cameos and other serendipitous surprises. The co-hosts of the event are vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, the 2017 NEA Jazz Master and former NPR JazzSet broadcaster, and Delroy Lindo, the Anglo-American actor recently hailed for his role on Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. The opening speech will be delivered by Douglas Emhoff, a renowned jazz fan whose official designation is the Second Gentleman of the United States. “It is an honor to partner again with the NEA to celebrate these Jazz Masters,” said Randall Kline, Founder and Executive Artistic Director of SFJAZZ. “We look forward to all of these artists and our global communities coming together to honor these legendary jazz masters for their profound contributions to our world. The musical director of the event is alto saxophonist, MacArthur scholar and long-time SFJAZZ Collective Miguel Zenn. He has lined up the performances of former NEA Jazz Masters Dianne Reeves and Wynton and Jason Marsalis, among others including saxophonist Joe Lovano, pianists Danilo Prez and David Virelles and singer Lizz Wright. Following the webcast, SFJAZZ will host a “Meet the Jazz Masters” virtual reception, featuring inductees and Kline in a lively Q&A. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos