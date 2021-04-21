Crowder and Parmalee highlight artists in the gallery





WOOSTER Grandstand entertainment is back at the Wayne County Fair. The County Fair has secured performances from country music Parmalee, contemporary Christian singer Crowder and country rockers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to entertain audiences in the grandstand on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings during the fair. The OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull kicks off the festivities on Saturday evening, September 11th. The fair will feature a full rodeo on Wednesday evening and the demolition derby will end on Thursday evening. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 26 at 8 a.m. After:Return of COVID: Wayne and Holmes counties expect events to return in 2021 The Wayne County Fairwill 11-16 race. All plans for this year’s fair depend on COVID-19 restrictions at that time. The full schedule of grandstand entertainment is: Saturday, September 11 at 7 p.m. – OSTPA Truck and Tractor Traction

Sunday September 12 at 8 p.m. – Parmalee

Monday, September 13 at 8 p.m. – Crowder

Tuesday, September 14 at 8 p.m. – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Wednesday, September 15 at 7 p.m. – Full rodeo

Thursday September 16 at 7 p.m. – Demolition derby Christian and country music will rock the podium Parmalee will host the returning music at the fairgrounds on the second evening of the fair. The North Carolina band is made up of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, their cousin, Barry Knox, and lifelong best friend Josh McSwain. After:Long-time 4-H advisor finds working with young people a “ rewarding ” experience with animals The group was nominated for New Vocal Duo / Group of the Year at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards. The platinum-selling group is also one of only four groups since 2001 to have won three consecutive titles in the Top 10 of a first country album. Contemporary Christian singer David Crowder, who goes by the stage name Crowder, will be on stage in the evening. He was the lead singer of the now-defunct David Crowder Band and went solo in 2012. As a solo artist, Crowder has sold over 3 million records and won three Grammy Award nominations. His first solo album, Neon Steeple, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and earned him two Grammy nominations. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band started out as a fang band over 50 years ago and are best known for their hit songs like “Mr. Bojangles ”,“ An American Dream ”and“ Fishin ‘in the Dark ”. The ensemble consists of six members, the largest of the group since the group performed their first concert in 1966. In addition to their own recordings, the band has recorded with country music stars including Johnny Cash, Earl Scruggs, Emmylou Harris and John Denver. The group continually changes their picklist due to their large library of materials. Crowd restrictions are always evolving The current Ohio Department of Health guideline allows 30% fixed and seated capacity for outdoor entertainment venues. Wayne County Fair Director Matt Martin hopes to see that number increase by September. After:Kids have fun at the Wayne County Fair “We hope to climb to 50% in the next two months and, in all fairness, all restrictions will be lifted,” Martin said. The Wayne County Fair Board of Directors plans to host a full fair with grandstand entertainment, rides and vendors, as well as the Junior Fair. Last year, COVID-19 limited the fair to only the activities of the junior fair. “It’s easier to plan and downsize than having to react to everything and plan at the last minute. We will plan accordingly and then adjust if we have to,” said Martin. “We’re good at it now.” Contact Emily at 330-287-1632 or [email protected] On Twitter: @ mogie242

