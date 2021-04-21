Crowder and Parmalee highlight artists in the gallery

Connect with us

WOOSTER Grandstand entertainment is back at the Wayne County Fair.

The County Fair has secured performances from country music Parmalee, contemporary Christian singer Crowder and country rockers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to entertain audiences in the grandstand on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings during the fair.

The OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull kicks off the festivities on Saturday evening, September 11th. The fair will feature a full rodeo on Wednesday evening and the demolition derby will end on Thursday evening.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 26 at 8 a.m.

The Wayne County Fairwill 11-16 race. All plans for this year’s fair depend on COVID-19 restrictions at that time.

The full schedule of grandstand entertainment is:

  • Saturday, September 11 at 7 p.m. – OSTPA Truck and Tractor Traction
  • Sunday September 12 at 8 p.m. – Parmalee
  • Monday, September 13 at 8 p.m. – Crowder
  • Tuesday, September 14 at 8 p.m. – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • Wednesday, September 15 at 7 p.m. – Full rodeo
  • Thursday September 16 at 7 p.m. – Demolition derby
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band began as a jug group in 1966. It currently has six members.

Christian and country music will rock the podium

Parmalee will host the returning music at the fairgrounds on the second evening of the fair. The North Carolina band is made up of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, their cousin, Barry Knox, and lifelong best friend Josh McSwain.

The group was nominated for New Vocal Duo / Group of the Year at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards. The platinum-selling group is also one of only four groups since 2001 to have won three consecutive titles in the Top 10 of a first country album.

