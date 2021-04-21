The 10 best movies where actors played actors, ranked by IMDb

The movies open a window to many different worlds, and one of his favorite worlds to explore is his. The entertainment industry loves to tell stories about their business, forcing great actors into roles that can strike very close to home.

Actor plays a variety of different roles and has the ability and skills to play almost anyone. However, one of their most interesting roles is when they play someone who looks like them: an actor. For that, they have to come into contact with their own experiences, whether it is their struggles as an actor or the notoriety that it brings. Sometimes these movies are meant to poke fun at what they do and sometimes they highlight their meaning and importance.

ten Notting Hill – 7.1

One of Julia Roberts’ greatest hits is the classic romantic comedyNotting hill, with Hugh Grant. Grant plays a little bookstore owner, William, who receives a wonderful surprise when one of the world’s biggest movie stars, Anna, walks into his shop. What follows is a wonderful romantic comedy about a “person” trying to have a relationship with one of the most famous people on the planet.

Given that Julia Roberts is a huge star, the role probably wasn’t that difficult, however, it allowed her to delve into the harsher realities of her immense stardom and struggles with relationships.Notting hillopen the same weekend asStar Wars: Episode 1and miraculously held on, coming in force at number two. In the end, it became the highest grossing British film of all time and a romantic comedy classic.

9 A star is born (1937) – 7.3

The first of four times Hollywood has producedA star is born, this original version stars Janet Gaynor as Esther, an aspiring actress who moves to Hollywood to pursue her impossible dream. While struggling, she meets Norman, an actor whose career is on a downward spiral due to alcoholism. They fall in love and Norman helps Esther with her career, but as her star rises, her disappearance fades, ultimately leading to tragedy.

One of the first successful Hollywood movies,A star is bornwas nominated for multiple Oscars and would be remade three more times. However, the next version with Judy Garland became a musical, and the two remakes that followed took place in the music business instead of film.

8 Galaxy Quest -7.3

Galaxy quest acts as a parody of Star Trek,featuring old actors, popular at fan conventions, but nowhere else. They are confused with their TV counterparts by aliens, who call on their help to prevent their destruction by an evil enemy. Tim Allen plays Jason Nesmith, an actor who loves to be adored by his fans, however, the rest of the cast sees reality to the extent that they are has-beens.

Cleverly, the actors have to use their knowledge of their show to save the day, which leads to some hilarious situations. Initially only a modest box office success, the film eventually became a cult favorite, with rumors of a sequel for many years. However, the sad passing of Alan Rickman may make this unlikely.

7 Tootsie -7.4

Dustin Hoffman plays Michael, a drama teacher who struggles to find work due to his difficult reputation. Out of desperation, he decides to audition for a female role in a soap opera, disguising himself as a woman. He gets the part, but now he has to maintain the cunning, which gets complicated after falling in love with his co-star.

Tootsie highlights the efforts of struggling actors to make ends meet and, in this case, with hilarious and poignant results. Critics and the public praisedTootsieas one of the greatest comedies of all time, receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and recently a musical based on the film opened on Broadway.

6 Waiting for Guffman – 7.5

After writing and starring in the classic film,This is the spinal cock, Christopher Guest wrote and directedWaiting for Guffman, a mock documentary that tells about the production of a play staged by a small town. Guest portrayed the play’s director, Corky St. Clair, who brings together the town’s fringe citizens to appear in the production, hoping a good review from producer Mort Guffman will send the show to Broadway.

Sadly, for Corky, the cast, and the crew, it’s one hilarious disaster after another in this classic comedy.Waiting for GuffmanHilariously depicts the pitfalls of community theater and ordinary people trying to put their play in the spotlight. The guest would follow this up with more fictional classics likeBest showandA mighty wind.

5 Bird man – 7.7

Oscar winner for best film, Birdman focuses on an actor named Riggan, who once played an iconic movie superhero just like the actor playing him, Batman star Michael Keaton. In the film, Riggan attempts a comeback by starring in a new room, however, things go wrong around every turn.

Interestingly, the film stars several actors from various superhero movies, such as Edward Norton from The Incredible Hulk and Emma Stone from The Amazing Spider-Man. Birdman, photographed to simulate a continuous take, is a truly amazing existential film about actors trying to make honest art in a world dominated by superhero movies.

4 The artist -7.9

The artisttook a unique approach by telling the story of a silent movie star struggling to transition into the new era of the ‘talkie’, making it in the style of the movies produced during the silent period in which the film takes place .

The film stars French actor Jean Dujardin as a silent movie star who falls in love with a rising star in the new talking pictures. Filmed in black and white and almost speechless,The artistwon the Oscar for Best Picture and was praised for saying so much without saying anything at all.

3 La La Land – 8.0

La La Landis a throwback to the musicals of yesteryear, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as two struggling artists in Los Angeles. Emma Stone plays Mia, an actress who has not yet earned it, who falls in love with the ajazz pianist named Sebastian.

La La Land takes the old-fashioned musical format and applies it to today’s Los Angeles. For example, the opening musical number (“Another Day Of Sun”) features performers singing about their struggles, while on the infamous and busy Los Angeles freeway. In the end, the energetic songs and the score contrast with the sometimes harsh realities of trying to be successful in Hollywood.

2 Everything about Eve – 8.2

Many movies about acting look at the immense support there is for one another within his community. however, All about EveThe film stars Hollywood legend Bette Davis as famous but aging Broadway star Margo, who befriends aspiring actress Eve, who struggles through her aging life. Margo and threatens her career by stealing her coins, eventually becoming a star.

Considered one of the greatest movies of all time, All about Eve takes a darker look at the actor’s quest for fame and success in the very difficult show business industry. The film was nominated for twelve Oscars, winning four, including one for Best Picture.

1 Boulevard Sunset – 8.4

A film that regularly appears on the lists of “best films ever made” is the masterpiece of director Billy Wilder,Sunset Blvd. In the classic film, breathless screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) becomes entangled in the dangerous web of a former silent movie star (Gloria Swanson) when the deranged celebrity asks Joe for help in directing his mistaken dream of a return.

Gloria Swanson gives a stunning performance like Norma Desmond in which every move is great and every line is grand. The film noir features the dark side of stardom and the price of fame which in this case ultimately leads to tragedy, murder, and insanity. Nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Film, Sunset Blvd. also has one of the most classic lines in cinema, “I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille”.

