10-day Women & Film Festival starts airing on Friday

PORT TOWNSEND – Joy, music, love, sex, socialism, nose job, an environmentalist drag queen: they’re all part of Women & Film, the spring offering of the Port Townsend Film Festival starting Friday.

Eighteen films – from short films to narrative features – will be available to stream during the 10-day event.

This year is Women & Film’s second online presentation, and festival general manager Janette Force finds herself surprised, if not stunned, by the content.

“I’ll start with ‘Dear Mother Nature’. It wasn’t a movie I expected to become so thrilled about, ”she said.

It’s an introduction to Wyn Wiley (he / him) aka Pattie Gonia (her / her), a hiker who walks the trail in high heel boots and turns a camping tent into a drag set.

The film follows Wiley / Gonia as they meet scientists and leaders of nonprofits, rally the local community to lead a beach clean-up, and team up with sustainable fashion designer Angela Luna to create three dresses. who personify the crisis.

All of this takes place in the 30-minute short.

Authenticity is a current running through this year’s festival, Force said.

The films, as well as the interviews with the directors, are part of the package covered by the all-access pass of $ 45, on sale at PTfilmfest.com. The site also offers synopses and links to trailers for the film.

The festival office can be contacted by e-mail [email protected] or by calling 360-379-1333.

A pass allows viewing of the entire household, Force noted.

And as soon as Women & Film is underway, those who prefer to buy tickets for individual films can get them for $ 10 each.

Here is a sample of the Women & Film program:

• “More beautiful for being broken,” the story of an FBI agent who, after being suspended from work, travels to a small mountain town she visited as a child.

• “No Fear No Favor,” a two-year documentary filmed in Kafue National Park in Zambia – one of the world’s largest untouched wilderness areas – and in Kenya and Namibia, where community conservatives fight trade illegal wildlife.

• “Like a Woman”, the story of 11 women breaking down barriers in male-dominated professions.

• “Acting: The First Six Lessons”, a mix of storytelling and documentary from director-actress Emily Bridges starring her father Beau, her uncle Jeff and her grandfather Lloyd Bridges.

• “The Girl Who Carried Liberty”, a documentary on Normandy, France, and its people’s relationship with the Allied forces who liberated their homeland on June 6, 1944, with interviews with French survivors and veterans Americans.

• “Behind the Name Shakespeare: Power, Lust, Contempt and Scandal,” a humorous look at who really wrote the works attributed to William Shakespeare.

• “The Big Scary ‘S’ Word”, on socialism, Albert Einstein, Martin Luther King Jr. and what a new American socialism might look like.

• “The Desire Dilemma”, a documentary on the work of artist Sophia Wallace to shatter myths and lies about female desire.

• “River City Drumbeat,” a multi-generational tale rich in the rhythms of the African-American drum corps in Louisville, Ky.

In addition to these features, Force has created a program of short films.

“How We See Ourselves” features six films, all under 40 minutes long. These range from the 24-minute “Miss Curvy,” on Uganda’s first beauty pageant for tall women, to the 12-minute “Feelings of Invisibility,” the Anne K. Abbott story. Born with cerebral palsy, she paints with her index finger; her best friend narrates the film using Abbott’s diaries.

The shortest short, five-minute “Broken / Fixed,” is a conversation between an 83-year-old grandmother and her 17-year-old granddaughter about society’s expectations and their own complex relationship with their Jewish noses. .

These films, Force said, are all about “how we see ourselves and how cinema allows us to see ourselves in a different way.”

Viewers can watch – and re-watch – all of Women & Film’s films and interviews at any time, she added. They can also take breaks and see any movie before or after watching Force’s interview with the filmmaker.

“The beauty of this is that you can take a break [the movies] and come back to them with the prospect of having “met” these administrators. I am continuously blown away by this opportunity, ”she said.

Force has announced that she will be retiring after the 22nd annual Port Townsend Film Festival from September 23 to October 23. 3, so she’s driving her last Women & Film event in the spring.

The program, she said, features films made by brave and daring female directors, actresses and trailblazers.

And because they’ll be shown worldwide, the films present “a great way to bond,” Force added, as distant friends and family can watch the same movies – then chat over the phone or over the phone. live chat.

