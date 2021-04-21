Entertainment
Bollywood diva Dia Mirza’s ‘zero waste’ wedding makes headlines [PICTURES]
These days, weddings have become an extremely lavish affair; people go to outrageous lengths to perfect their ceremonies. However, these great marriages are driving a massive hole in our pockets and are also damaging the Earth significantly.
Anyone getting married this year should take lessons from Bollywood star Dia Mirza. The actress married Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15, 2021.
Recently, Dia Mirza, the celebrityknown to be one of the most committed champions of sustainability, has appeared on a show and talked about his “lasting marriage”.
The actress and producer explained how she wanted to use her fame and influence to change the world for the better. Follow with her respect for the environment, Dia Mirza has opted for a sustainable marriage.
Here are some tips from the gorgeous diva on how you can plan your zero waste wedding:
Share the joy with handmade gifts
Dia Mirza said:
People love to give gifts to announce their weddings and everything, so even with that, we made sure we had handcrafted woven baskets by artisans, and sent everyone a plant.
Welcome to local decoration and recyclable materials
The Bollywood star has chosen to get married in her vegetable garden, which is close to her heart. The garden is the home of her favorite mango tree, which ended up becoming the highlight of the evening.
Dia Mirza continued to explain:
All of our decor was mostly made up of wasted twigs, wood, and locally grown flowers. When we think of big events for weddings, we tend to use exotic flowers from all over the world; there is obviously the carbon footprint of transport, etc.
Sharing how to make the decor sustainable, Dia Mirza said:
Making it sustainable would involve going local, and that also makes the decor easily accessible, earthy, and beautiful – and we wanted a very earthy wedding. All of the decor was natural and locally available. Many of them were recyclable and were obviously rented out to be recycled again.
Do your best to minimize food waste
Dia Mirza further stated:
We have chosen to keep the ceremony and wedding extremely intimate and private. This allowed us to have reasonable control over the numbers; we knew exactly who was eating what. We made sure to know exactly how many vegetarians and non-vegetarians were attending the wedding. We made sure to do the plating of the food accordingly. And, of course, we made sure there was absolutely no food waste.
Make the new fashion statement “ responsible ”
Dia Mirza shared:
We tend to make clothes that we can only wear once and never wear again, and that’s most unfortunate. Last time around, I auctioned off my clothes, and this time around, I made sure I had a piece of clothing that I could reuse, wear over and over again, and make it look very wearable and beautiful.
Speaking of her wedding attire, Dia Mirza said:
I chose a sari. Even my husband chose an outfit that he could continue to wear his entire life and wouldn’t have to wear it that day, hang it in the closet and never touch it again.
Say goodbye to plastic
Dia Mirza explained:
There were no plastic straws; there were no plastic cutlery; there were no plastic bottles or water in those ugly little bottles that people pour water into. We paid extra for water because we chose more expensive glass bottles than plastic bottles. Still, we said we’d rather do that and cut costs on something else and create all this plastic waste that was so unnecessary.
Concluding her description of a lasting marriage, Dia Mirza said:
We were very proud that at the end of that day and that evening we had succeeded in creating a totally sustainable event.
Indeed, Dia Mirza set a great example of how people can spend less on weddings to reduce waste and still have a wonderful time.
