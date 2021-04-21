When the co-stars go head to head at the Oscars, who wins?





When the Oscar nominations were unveiled last month, the news that Lakeith Stanfield, apparently the lead actor in Judas and the Dark Messiah, was up for Best Supporting Actor intrigued many of us, including Stanfield. himself. He wrote on Instagram I’m also confused, adding, lmao. Warner Bros. campaigned for Stanfield in the Best Actor category, but academy voters are treating this as a mere suggestion, not a mandate. This categorization pits Stanfield directly against his Judas co-star Daniel Kaluuya, the 20th time a film has won multiple nominations for the supporting actor. But does the fact that Stanfields ‘role is arguably bigger than Kaluuyas’ give him a head start in the Oscar race? Data from the past Oscars may shed light on this question of not only the 19 times two co-stars have appeared on the supporting actor roster, but the 71 times this has happened in any category of actor. In 48 of these cases, none of the nominees won the award, so they don’t help answer the question of whether larger pieces have an advantage. But the other 23 offer a glimpse.

Cases in which an actor or actress beat another cast member of the same film for an Oscar are not distributed evenly across categories. This has only happened six times in the Supporting Actor category, a dozen times with the Supporting Actress, and four times with the Best Actor. The rarest of all is a showdown between the co-stars of Best Actress: Shirley MacLaines wins during her colleague Debra Winger, in 1984, remains the only time that a leading actress in one film has overtaken another from that same film at the Oscars. (Incidentally, Terms of Endearment is also the only movie on this list twice, as Jack Nicholson edged out John Lithgow for Best Supporting Actor).

One movie even managed to win an actor category in which it had three of five nominations: The Godfather Part II (1974) provided a better supporting actor platform for Robert De Niro, who beat other gangsters played by Michael V. Gazzo and Lee Strasberg. To analyze whether the greater part won, we must first define the greater part. There isn’t an entirely objective way to do this, but one method is to look at the billing order in the credits, assuming the more important roles are often listed first. Historically, the highest-billed actors have won 17 of 23 matchups against their cheapest co-stars. If that suggests an academy’s preference for more billed actors, it’s a good sign for Kaluuya, whose name appears above Stanfields in the closing credits. But the very fact that Kaluuya appears before Stanfield, arguably the film’s main character, is proof that this method is not a perfect proxy for estimating the importance of an actor in a film. Of the 168 supporting actor and actress races in Oscar history, 23% of nominees who were billed more in their films than their four contestants won the category, while all other nominees are at 18% . It’s not a huge gap, but one that might suggest a slight voter preference for bigger roles. This too would favor Kaluuya, who could join Don Ameche (Cocoon, 1985); George Clooney (Syriana, 2005); and Patricia Arquette (Boyhood, 2014) as the only supporting winners to receive the highest rating in their films.

During these years of supporting the actresses’ breed, it’s unclear who would receive this benefit: Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father) and Amanda Seyfried (Mank ) all get a second bill in their films. Still, all four could fall to Yuh-Jung Youn, whose name appears sixth in the Minari opening. Indeed, the adage that there are no small parts, only small actors is true over and over again. Mahershala Ali received the ninth billing in Moonlight (2016) but took home the award for Best Supporting Actor, the record for lowest billing to win this category. For the supporting actress, that record is eighth, shared by Gale Sondergaard (the first-ever winner in this category, for the 1936 epic drama Anthony Adverse) and Hattie McDaniel (who made history as the inaugural winner of this category). ‘a black Oscar, for Gone with the Wind, in 1940).

Another method of determining if party size matters to Oscar voters is to measure the length of time they have appeared in their films. Matthew Stewart from screentimecentral.com did the formidable task of watching every Oscar nominated performance and keeping track of their screen time. According to data from Stewarts, the actor with the most screen time has beaten a co-star in 15 out of 23 races. The record is even better if we look only at the support categories: 14 out of 23. 18. Bing Crosbys’ victory over Barry Fitzgerald (both nominated for Going My Way, 1944) is the only example where less screen time won the best actor trophy. But fans of Fitzgeralds’ performance as a benevolent senior pastor can rest assured: he too came away with an award. Strangely, the academy presented him with the title of Best Supporting Actor, the only case in history of an actor having been nominated twice for a single performance, prompting the academy to change the rules to avoid let this not happen again. The average screen time for the 23 winners who beat their co-stars is 34:57. For the 24 losers (including two from The Godfather Part II), it’s only 25:32. This suggests that the academy tends to honor more important roles when the co-stars are against each other.

While this illustrates the past, it is not a particularly useful barometer for predicting this year’s results. Stanfield arrives at 49:51, while Kaluuya is onscreen for 46:09; the difference is hardly significant. This analysis sees Kaluuya and Stanfield as rivals, as do their on-screen characters. But in some ways, their Oscar fates are intertwined. If the Oscars were decided by chance, the 71 instances of films with multiple nominations in an actor category would produce 29.4 winners; instead, we’ve seen that the actual result is 23 winners, which implies some split votes or some other bias against films with multiple nominations. The other three supporting actor contenders this year, Sacha Baron Cohen (The Chicago Trial 7), Leslie Odom Jr. (A Night in Miami) and Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) are probably hoping for a split. Right now, Kaluuya is in pole position, with wins from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and BAFTAs, among others. But Stanfield was not nominated for these honors. At the Oscars, voters will be faced with a choice: bypass both for another hope, go with the Black Panther Party head of state, or go for the FBI informant who betrayed him. Ben Zauzmer is the author of Oscarmetrics: The Math Behind the Biggest Night in Hollywood.

