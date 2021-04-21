Scott Rudin: Is Hollywood’s Wall of Silence Starting to Crack?

As mega-producer begins to cut ties with Broadway shows and film projects amid abuse allegations, ‘Music Man’ star Hugh Jackman speaks out, backer Barry Diller remains silent and the main decision-makers have remained out of the fray so far.



Call it gentle distancing. Following an April 7 Hollywood journalist expos on Scott Rudin’s abusive behavior, a number of industry organizations and Rudin himself have begun to address the issue, albeit in a vague and toothless manner.

On April 17, Rudin announced that he was stepping down from his active participation in his upcoming Broadway projects, but he gave no indication of what that actually means and which plays will be affected. Three days later, he released a second statement saying he was also moving away from film and streaming projects.

But to date, no actor or industry partner to come up with Rudin has spoken out, and most industry players have remained silent in the face of the documented allegations that included physical abuse. Rudin remains a client at WME, an agency that quickly links up with other clients accused of misconduct, including Armie Hammer and Brett Ratner. But a WME source was quick to point out that Rudin is a limited capacity customer, for TV only.

The lack of action has sparked frustration and skepticism among some leading manufacturers. April 12 Walking Dead Producer Gale Anne Hurd has contacted the Producers Guild and urged executives to take a stand on Rudin. So far the PGA has not said anything, nor has the Academy, which counts Rudin as a member. Scott Rudins’ behavior towards his staff is not just an open secret, but behavior tolerated for far too long, says Hurd. THR. Given the industry’s deafening silence in the face of these recent accusations, it looks like nothing is likely to change. It is heartbreaking that none of the film / television studios, networks or unions have come out in favor of the victims of his allegedly abusive criminal behavior.

In THROn the April 7 cover, several former Rudins staff recounted his acts of intimidation, including throwing things at subordinates in the New York office, such as a glass bowl, a baked potato. , a cup of tea and a stapler. At least two staff members ended up in hospital, one because of stress, another because Rudin allegedly smashed a computer screen on a young man’s hand.

A24 has the closest ties to Rudin, the responsible producer of many New York-based distributors, the hottest, highest-grossing films, among which Lady bird, Ex Machina and Uncut gems. But he has yet to comment on his ongoing relationship with him. An A24 source tells THR that Rudin is no longer involved with Jennifer Lawrences Red, white and water and Joel Coens Macbeth’s tragedy, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. But we don’t know if it’s because the films are already in post-production. To muddy the waters even further, billionaire mogul Barry Diller, a close friend of Rudins’, has a stake in A24 and is a backer of Scott Rudin Prods., According to sources.

If Rudin is one of the film industry’s most powerful producers of the past 25 years, he is a titan on Broadway. He and Jane Rosenthal were commissioned by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to direct the recent Broadways Pop Up performances, a partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts and Empire State Development. Rudins’ name was touted in the program’s press releases as recently as April 19. Rosenthal declined to comment, as did the board of governors. Rudin was expected to lead the program over Labor Day and was a key player in mobilizing talent.

But apart from Tony winner Karen Olivo, who announced she would be stepping down from her starring role in Red Mill! Not a Rudin production to protest the communities’ apathy towards Rudin’s accusations, key decision makers have remained out of the fray. A source tells THR this Music man Star Sutton Foster has vowed to quit the upcoming production, considered one of the most anticipated plays that will mark Broadways’ return to business after a devastating COVID-19 shutdown, if Rudin has not stepped down. But the Hugh Jackman plays did not make such an ultimatum, according to another source.

For her part, Olivo isn’t holding her breath as real change sweeps across Broadway and upsets a status quo “that favors profits over people.”

It’s wonderful news if Rudin actually walks away from [Music Man] and sever all ties and not become a silent co-producer / investor, says Olivo. I would love to see our focus on repairing the damage done to the victims, centering their experience rather than filming where Rudin does a favor on Broadway by walking away.

On Wednesday, Jackman released a statement on the Music man: I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people who have spoken about their experience working with Scott Rudin. It takes a lot of courage and strength to stand up and affirm your truth. It started a long overdue conversation, not just on Broadway and the entertainment industry, but across the workforce. The most important voice we needed to hear was Scott Rudin, he now spoke and walked away from the Music Man. I hope and pray that this will be a healing journey for all victims and the community. We are currently rebuilding the Music man and aspire to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures that everyone is seen, heard and valued. This is something that is and always has been very important to me.

In the meantime, some of those who have suffered from the Rudins’ abusive behavior are speaking out. David Graham-Caso posted an emotional video message to Twitter in which he spoke directly to Rudin. The video details the alleged abuse his identical twin brother, Kevin Graham-Caso, suffered at the hands of Rudin. Kevin worked for Rudin in 2008 and 2009 and was berated and belittled, bullied and bullied and harassed, according to his brother, and developed a severe anxiety disorder as a result. Kevin committed suicide in October.

Rudins’ statement that he is deeply sorry for the pain my behavior has caused individuals did not impress his surviving brother. The pain and suffering caused by Scott Rudin will not be cured by his dubbing on an empty PR stunt, cynically designed to avoid real consequences, said David Graham-Caso. THR. The power to actually make a difference, to save future helpers from a fate similar to Kevins ‘, rests with the people who allowed Rudins’ abuse for so long. If the actors, screenwriters, and directors who have partnered with Rudin in the past stand up to this bully, they have the power to save lives.

This story first appeared in the April 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.