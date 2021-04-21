Independent Spirit Award predictions: Nomadland seems to dominate





“Nomadland” should lead in wins; the other favorites are “Sound of Metal” and “Promising Young Woman”.

The independent film community doesn’t come together under a swollen white tent for the 36th Independent Spirit Awards on the Saturday before the Oscars. Hitting a live awards show on Santa Monica Beach just wasn’t going to happen. Yes, the Oscars will give it a try on April 25 through two Los Angeles hubs and another dozen satellite signals around the world, but the Academy has millions to spend on security protocols. Nonprofit arts organization Film Independent will host the annual awards ceremony as part of a live IFC prime-time broadcast on April 22 at 7 p.m. PT, 10 p.m. ET. More people voted for Spirits this year than ever before: Film Independent has over 7,000 members, adding more international voters. Spirits have a budget cap of $ 22.5 million; the international film qualification is based on the country of origin of the screenwriter, director and producer. A foreign language with an American history (like, say, “Minari”) is not an international film; no more than “The Father”. Related Related Leading the 2021 Indie Spirit Awards nominations with seven is Eliza Hittman’s critics’ favorite, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” which didn’t make an Oscar nomination and might not win any spirits either. Last year, two Oscars as well, “Uncut Gems” and “The Farewell”, made up for Spirit’s best wins. Renee Zellweger won the Spirit and Oscar Best Actress Award, and Bong Joon Ho won the Best International Film Award for “Parasite” on the Road to four Oscars, including Best Picture. Like most awards, it depends on what most voters watched. Historically, where there is overlap, minds tend to lean on Oscar contenders. Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” are set to take Spirit’s victories this year with six nods and two wins expected; Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” at the Oscars, which will likely win four out of five nods; George C. Wolfe’s “My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which could win one in five; and with three nods each, Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal” and “Promising Young Woman” could each bring two Spirits home. By awarding Amazon’s “One Night in Miami” Robert Altman Ensemble Award, Regina King’s high-powered cast – Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom, Jr., Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge – pulled them out of the fray. competitive. Among the hotly contested female top rivals, only Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), the BAFTA winner (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), winner of Critics Choice, take into account the Oscar race. Among the male nominees, the late Chadwick Boseman (“My Rainey’s Black Bottom”) is set to continue his posthumous victories with the Spirit and the Oscar. Spiritual nominations for “Minari” for feature film, director and screenplay (Chung), lead role (Steven Yeun), and two supporting women (Yeri Han and Yuh-jung Youn) made the film a staple for kids. voters of the Academy. SAG and BAFTA winner Youn could win both the Spirit and the Oscar. Focus features The final predictions for the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards are listed below. Better image

Will win: “Nomadland”

Disclose: “Threatening” Best director

Will win: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Disclose: Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) Best Male Role

Will win: Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Background”)

Disclose: Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) Best Support Man

Will win: Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Disclose: Colman Domingo (“Black background of Ma Rainey”) Best Principal Woman

Will win: Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Disclose: VIola Davis (“My Rainey’s Black Background”) Best Support Woman

Will win: Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

Disclose: Yari Han (“Minari”) Best scenario

Will win: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Disclose: Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) Best first feature film

Will win: Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”)

Disclose: Radha Blank (“The 40 Year Old Version”) Best First Screenplay

Will win: Andy Siara (“Palm Springs”)

Disclose: Channing Godfrey Peoples (“Miss Juneteenth”) Best Documentary

Will win: “Crip Camp”

Disclose: “Collective” Best international film

Will win: “Quo Vadis, Aida?

Disclose: “Bacurau” Best photography

Will win: Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Disclose: Hélène Louvart (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”) Best Editing

Will win: “Nomadland”

Disclose: “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” Cassavetes Prize (film under $ 500,000)

Will win: “Saint Frances”

Disclose: "Lingua franca"







