Scott Disick “bothered” by Kourtney Kardashian flirting with other guys | Entertainment





Scott Disick “doesn’t like” seeing Kourtney Kardashian with other guys. The former couple – who have children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6 together – split in 2015, but the 37-year-old star admitted it still “bothered” him when he saw her. ex-partner becomes “flirty” with other men. In a clip from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the couple are sitting by a pool when Scott says, “I feel like it bothers me when you flirt with that lifeguard. “ Although Kourtney insisted she wasn’t flirting with the lifeguard, Scott admitted it still upset him. He said to her, “Maybe it’s just, in my head, seeing you with any guy bothers me … Maybe it’s just something, I don’t know, I feel like you’re a little naughty. “ He went on to admit that seeing Kourtney with someone else was his “insecurity”. He added, “I just don’t like seeing you with another guy. “It hurt me when you were with someone else,” he said. “And, like, waking up to look at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. You know, it was just unhealthy. It just upset me and sad, you know what I mean?” Although Scott has insisted that he has “no real problems” now and that he is more “carefree” than at previous points in his life, he has a “great fear” of their close friendship. will change again if they engage in new relationships. He told her, “The big fear is if you start dating again it comes back to that and I have to feel another way again. “It’s just hard. It sucks. And I guess now that you’re single and I’m single and you haven’t been with someone in a while, either we find out to create our own life together or separately.” And in a confessional, Scott admitted that the “state of limbo” he and the 42-year-old founder of Poosh found themselves “isn’t so cool anymore.” He said: “It’s really hard that Kourtney and I basically spend 90% of our lives together, travel together, do everything together, see each other every day, and, you know, the only difference is, at the end of at night we sort of split up and go to sleep in separate houses. “This state of limbo isn’t so cool anymore. Surely I don’t want us both to wake up and turn 50 and do the same. Since the filming of the clip, Scott is now dating Amelia Hamlin, while Kourtney has found love with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

