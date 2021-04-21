Kolaveri Di celebrates Anirudh Ravichander likely to make his Bollywood debut

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander became a national sensation after composing the famous Why this Kolaveri di song. The song was written and sung by South Indian star Dhanush for the 2012 Tamil psychological film. 3. The song was officially released on November 16, 2011, emerging as an instant hit, and became the most searched YouTube video in India and the Internet phenomenon in Asia at the time. Now Ravichander will make his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai’s project.

Anirudh Ravichander to debut in Bollywood with Aanand L Rai?

According to reports from various publications, Aanand L Rai probably teamed up with award-winning music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Ravichander made his Hindi film debut with Bejor Nambiar’s filmDavid in 2013 alongside music composers Mikey McCleary, Remo Fernandes, Prashant Pillai, Modern Mafia, Bramfatura and Dub Sharma. Thus, the film with Anand L Rai will mark his debut as a solo music composer, talks have started between the filmmaker and the music composer and an official announcement is expected to be released very soon, however, there is still no of clarity on the film in which it is located. . Interestingly, Anand L Rai also produced Dhanush’s first Bollywood film. Raanjhana in 2013.

A look at the songs of Anirudh Ravichander

After the success of Why this Kolaveri di, filmmaker AR Murugadoss hired him to compose music for Kaththi in 2014 with Vijay. The film’s soundtrack became Anirudh’s most prominent soundtrack at the time which included the viral success. “Selfie Pulla”. He received critical acclaim for his work in Vijay Sethupathu starrer Naanum Rowdydhan and he won several awards including Best Music Director and Best Male Vocalist at the 5th South Indian International Movie Awards, Best Music Director at the Cinema Express Awards and many more.In 2016 he performed with the artist American Diplo on the Major Lazer remix. Singier hits Cold water.

In 2017, he composed music for Fahadh Faasil’s Velaikaran and he won the Edison Award for Best Music Director and the Vijay Award for Best Male Vocalist for his work. He composed the music for the hit film Rajnikanth. Petta in 2019, which is now his most prestigious soundtrack, and he won the Best Music Director award at the Zee Cine Awards. Currently he is working in a handful of South Indian films including Kamal Haasan. Indian 2, 44th Dhanush film D44 and Vijay’s Thalapathy65.

