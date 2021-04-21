Entertainment
Kolaveri Di celebrates Anirudh Ravichander likely to make his Bollywood debut
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander became a national sensation after composing the famous Why this Kolaveri di song. The song was written and sung by South Indian star Dhanush for the 2012 Tamil psychological film. 3. The song was officially released on November 16, 2011, emerging as an instant hit, and became the most searched YouTube video in India and the Internet phenomenon in Asia at the time. Now Ravichander will make his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai’s project.
Anirudh Ravichander to debut in Bollywood with Aanand L Rai?
According to reports from various publications, Aanand L Rai probably teamed up with award-winning music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Ravichander made his Hindi film debut with Bejor Nambiar’s filmDavid in 2013 alongside music composers Mikey McCleary, Remo Fernandes, Prashant Pillai, Modern Mafia, Bramfatura and Dub Sharma. Thus, the film with Anand L Rai will mark his debut as a solo music composer, talks have started between the filmmaker and the music composer and an official announcement is expected to be released very soon, however, there is still no of clarity on the film in which it is located. . Interestingly, Anand L Rai also produced Dhanush’s first Bollywood film. Raanjhana in 2013.
A look at the songs of Anirudh Ravichander
After the success of Why this Kolaveri di, filmmaker AR Murugadoss hired him to compose music for Kaththi in 2014 with Vijay. The film’s soundtrack became Anirudh’s most prominent soundtrack at the time which included the viral success. “Selfie Pulla”. He received critical acclaim for his work in Vijay Sethupathu starrer Naanum Rowdydhan and he won several awards including Best Music Director and Best Male Vocalist at the 5th South Indian International Movie Awards, Best Music Director at the Cinema Express Awards and many more.In 2016 he performed with the artist American Diplo on the Major Lazer remix. Singier hits Cold water.
In 2017, he composed music for Fahadh Faasil’s Velaikaran and he won the Edison Award for Best Music Director and the Vijay Award for Best Male Vocalist for his work. He composed the music for the hit film Rajnikanth. Petta in 2019, which is now his most prestigious soundtrack, and he won the Best Music Director award at the Zee Cine Awards. Currently he is working in a handful of South Indian films including Kamal Haasan. Indian 2, 44th Dhanush film D44 and Vijay’s Thalapathy65.
Promotional image source: Instagram of Anirudh Ravichander
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]