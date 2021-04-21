Sony movies to move to Disney after Netflix window expires





1:30 p.m. PDT 04/21/2021



The deal, which covers theatrical releases from 2022-26, sees titles hitting Disney after their Post-PVOD windows on Netflix.

Sony Pictures’ upcoming theatrical slate, and much of its library, is heading to Disney’s streaming and TV platforms. The new deal, which covers Sony’s 2022-26 theatrical slate, will bring the films to Disney + and Hulu streaming services, as well as Disney’s linear TV networks including ABC, Disney Channels, Freeform, FX and National. Geographic. The deal comes weeks after Netflix and Sony signed a massive pact to get Sony movies to the streaming service for their first payment windows, which typically come 18 months after a movie hits theaters. . Once that window expires, the new Disney deal will see Sony titles hit Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows. Titles in the library include films from the Sony Marvel Character Universe, such as Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, as well as films byHotel Transylvania and Jumanji franchises. Sony’s upcoming 2022 slate includesMorbius,Unexplored,High-speed trainand the rest ofSpider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. This historic, multi-year, platform-independent agreement gives the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution enormous flexibility and a wide range of programming possibilities to take advantage of the rich lineup of award-winning action and family films from Sonys through our direct-to-consumer and linear channels, said Chuck Saftler, business operations manager for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and Acquisitions in the DMEDs Networks division. It’s a victory for fans, who will benefit from being able to access the best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios on a multitude of viewing and experience platforms. This groundbreaking agreement once again confirms the unique and enduring value of our films to moviegoers and the platforms and networks that serve them, said Keith Le Goy, President, Global Distribution and Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment. We’re excited to team up with Disney to deliver our titles to their viewers and subscribers.This agreement cements a key part of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of our films, by making them available. consumers of all windows with a wide range of key partners. Disney + is the streaming home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Sony-released movies such asSpider-Man: Homecoming(2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) are not on the service. (Sony’s current pay-TV partner is Starz, owned by Lionsgate.) After the next Netflix window expires, these films would be in play for Disney +, uniting more of the entire MCU saga in one place. (2008’s The Incredible Hulk, distributed by Univeral, is not on Disney +.) Sony previously licensed its Disney-owned FX films in post-Pay TV window 1. The companies did not disclose financial details of the deal.







