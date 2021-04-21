Dondr Whitfield Joins People Magazine TV Show as Special Contributor





Actor and author Dondr Whitfield has been named a special contributor for Merediths People (The TV Show!) Based in LA Whitfield joins the daily half-hour entertainment and lifestyle TV show alongside special contributors Nancy ODell (Los Angeles), Gretchen Carlson (New York) and Julie Moran (Atlanta). People (the TV Show!) Is hosted by Kay Adams, and Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara are the show’s correspondents. More from Variety Whitfield, whose Hollywood career spans over 25 years, was recently a series regular on Ava DuVernays OWN series Queen Sugar and starred in the BET comedy series Real Husbands of Hollywood. Additionally, Dondr co-created The Manhood Tour, a movement aimed at giving men the keys to effective and impactful leadership, and is the author of Man Against Man: How to Honor Women, Teach Children, and Raise Women. men to change the world. Whitfield and his wife, actor and director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, live in Los Angeles with their two children. Acting is my passion, but activation is my goal, Whitfield said in a statement. And as a special contributor to People (the TV Show!), My intention is to engage viewers by highlighting those who do amazing things. Rob Silverstein, the show’s executive producer, commented, Dondr is a great addition to the People (the TV Show!) Team. He brings passion, curiosity, contacts and an indispensable point of view to our audience. The late March show aired a two-part interview from Whitfields with Katrina Adams, president, president and CEO of the American Tennis Association, who is the first African-American and the youngest person to hold the position. Also last month, Meredith announced that she had renewed People (The TV Show!) For three more seasons until 2024. The show airs on Meredith-owned TV channels in 12 markets. Since its debut in September 2020, the show has garnered 61.4 million total views on stations owned and operated by Merediths as well as on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, according to the company. The story continues The best of variety Register for Varietys newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

