Actor Danny Glover speaks at Chicago Police Civilian Oversight Loop Rally
Hollywood actor and political activist Danny Glover caught the attention of San Francisco citizens on Wednesday morning during a rally outside the Thompson Center calling for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department.
Your faces, your voices, your feet, your walk, your organization are essential right now, Glover, perhaps best known for his role in Lethal Weapon, told about 150 protesters. We cannot make this city what it should be, what it should be, by coming together.
Glover praised the Community Empowerment for Public Safety Ordinance and sparked laughter after tripping over the pronunciation of the word ordinance multiple times.
Look here, it’s cold in here, and my mouth isn’t working at this time of the morning, he joked.
The ordinance would create a civilian oversight commission to bring accountability and control from the community to the police department, Ald said. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), one of the main promoters.
We saw that the mayor’s control of the police department did not work, he said. We want democracy, we want proven accountability measures, like giving civilian commissioners a real say in the policy and the policy of hiring the chief of police.
The ordinance currently does not have enough support to pass.
We must arrive at 34 votes for a majority without a veto because we know the mayors who are not with us at the moment, he said. Ramirez-Rosa declined to say how many aldermen support the measure, but added that if we only needed 26, we could have passed it now.
Gus Newport, former mayor of Berkeley, Calif., Also attended the rally which took place just steps from City Hall, where aldermen gathered on Wednesday for the first in-person city council meeting since the start of the pandemic.
This ordinance that you all presented is the biggest thing I’ve seen after the civil rights movement, Newport said.
Gerald Reed, who spent decades in jail for a double murder he says he confessed after being tortured and mentored by detectives working for the disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge, was also present.
The purpose of this ordinance is to make people understand: we have our eyes on you. Someone is watching you, said Reed, who was released from prison earlier this month after Governor JB Pritzker commuted his sentence.
I was in jail for 30 years, but did it break me? I am here. … We are powerful with numbers, he said.
Frank Chapman, leader of the Chicago Alliance Against Racism and Politics, which helped organize the rally, said supporters of the ordinance would not fall into the trap of accepting crumbs instead of a real change.
He highlighted the Wednesday murder conviction of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin and those who might say Be happy, be grateful for the conviction.
F — that. We are not. We are not grateful, he said. We go out to fight today, tomorrow and until we have the win because we know we can win.
