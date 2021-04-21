$ 8.5 million Pasadena home has a Hollywood connection – Orange County Register





A large English Tudor Revival style mansion seen in the six-time Oscar-winning film “La La Land” hit the market for $ 8.495 million. Located in the South Arroyo district, this secluded 7,479 square foot residence on La Loma Road was designed by renowned architectural firm Marston and Van Pelt in 1916. It features eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. ledge swimming pool, separate studio and separate guest house / garage. Inside the main house, a chandelier accentuates the arched entryway where walls of white grid moldings frame a wooded wallpaper mural that surrounds the staircase. “Much of this house is perfectly preserved and original,” said Joshua smith of Compass, the co-listing agent. The original coffered ceilings, stained glass windows and decorative fireplace mantels from the period remain intact. And slatted windows with miniature shutters span the curved walls of the morning room just below the ceiling. A breakfast corner equips the gourmet kitchen. There is also a formal dining room. A fireplace warms the master bedroom upstairs. In the adjoining bathroom is a window-lined bathtub and a glass-enclosed shower framed in tiles. The park-like park features rolling lawns, mature trees and bodies of water – a verdant backdrop that set the stage for an engagement party in ‘La La Land’ in 2016. But the house also had its share of close-ups elsewhere. According to IMDb, the house served as the home of Barbara Hershey’s character in the 1988 movie “Beaches”. It was also seen in “Who’s That Girl” and on select episodes of the television series “Columbo,” “Mad Men” and ” Parks and Recreation. “ In 2017, he served as Pasadena Showcase House of Design, during which “the best designers have come in and left their mark on a few of the pieces,” said Smith, who shares the list with the broker Sally forster jones also from Compass. “It truly is a magnificent marriage of classic and tasteful updates that doesn’t stray from the feel of this property. The mansion was completed circa 1920 for Samuel S. Hinds, a lawyer and actor active in the early days of the Pasadena Playhouse. After the stock market crash of 1929, Hinds became a prolific actor. Among his best-known roles, Pa Bailey is in Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

