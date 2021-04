Bollywood actor’s father Sushant Singh Rajput sues unauthorized biopics producers

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, found dead in suspected suicide in June last year, has pleaded with the Delhi High Court to help them shut down a number of films and shows offered on the actor. In his trial, Krishna Kishore Singh alleged that the filmmakers were using his son’s death as “an opportunity to make himself known by developing different theories / stories to the detriment of his reputation and that of his family”. Singh is also seeking damages worth Rs 2 crore or Rs 20 million ($ 265,000) “for loss of reputation, mental trauma and harassment”. A number of films were named in the lawsuit, allegedly based on Rajput’s life, including Nyay: justice, Suicide or murder: a star has been lost and Shashank. Rajput, one of Bollywood’s rising stars, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year at the age of 34. headlines during lockdowns imposed by coronaviruses. Singh also sued Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family last year, accusing them of encouraging suicide and stealing her money. Mumbai Police, who listed the cause of death as asphyxiation by hanging, are still investigating the case. None of the directors of the films about Rajput’s life came to see him for his consent or permission, Singh claims in his latest trial. “Any publication, production or representation of the privacy of Sushant Singh Rajput is a flagrant and willful violation of the fundamental right to privacy which cannot be removed without the prior approval of his legal heir,” he said. Following his plea, the Delhi High Court issued a summons to the authors of a biopic on Tuesday. They were asked to respond by May 24. Lawyer Vikas Singh, appearing on behalf of Rajput’s father, told the court that the film in question was launched in a planned and orchestrated manner by relatives of the accused to influence an ongoing investigation, witnesses and other officials, the Hindustan Times reports. Following the trial, Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged everyone to keep the image of the deceased actor “pious and pure”. “Let’s take an oath to never let anyone denigrate his personality and what he stood for,” she tweeted.







