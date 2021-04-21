Young Rock Adds Luke Hemsworth, Westworlds, First Image Released





Luke Hemsworth will guest on Young Rock as Miamis University football coach Dennis Erickson in the penultimate episode of the season.

Luke Hemsworth is expected to be the guest star on Young Rock, with images teasing the role of the actors. The series, co-created by Dwayne Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan, centers on the childhood of the future Hollywood heavyweight and chronicles key moments that encompass the high school years and beyond. The sitcom also features Johnson running for president in 2032, an aspect that has sparked much speculation. The cast of Young Rock, from its pillars to its recurring characters, includes both actors playing versions of themselves and famous faces popping up as cameos. Randall Park appears in most episodes, having given up on becoming a journalist, while Rosario Dawson plays Johnsons’ controversial roommate. The show also includes regular appearances from sports icons, such as Andre the Giant and Randy Savage. As his season 1 finale nears, Young Rock will bring a notable name to the world of football. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Young Rock Teases Dwayne Johnsons Presidential Race – Theory Explained Luke Hemsworth, brother of Chris and Liam, known to have played Ashley Stubbs in the HBO series Westworld is the last familiar face to join Young Rock. Hell appears in the sitcom’s penultimate episode as coach Dennis Erickson. Prior to becoming the NFL head coach for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, Derrickson was known as the head football coach of Miamis University. You can check out Hemsworths’ upcoming appearance, from THAT ONE, below. YOUNG ROCK Good vs Great Episode 110 Featured: (lr) (Photo By: Mark Taylor / NBC) YOUNG ROCK Good vs Great Episode 110 Featured: (lr) (Photo By: Mark Taylor / NBC) YOUNG ROCK Good vs Great Episode 110 Featured: (lr) (Photo By: Mark Taylor / NBC) Erickson is set to help college-aged Johnson (played by Uli Latukefu) throughout his college career, offering advice as Johnson dreams of a future in the NFL. This premise is familiar to fans of Young Rock. While the version of Johnson running for president in 2032 has largely understood his point, his young people often find themselves learning and making mistakes. In Johnson’s case, as he enters college, perhaps viewers will gradually begin to learn more about what prompted the future WWE star to turn away from football in favor of a career. wrestling. Vanity serves as an example of what makes Johnson such an interesting candidate for a sitcom. Between his unique and at times turbulent upbringing, his time in professional sport, his initially bumpy beginnings as an actor, there is much for Young Rock examine. And, for his part, Johnson teased that the series would address some of those elements if it was renewed for Season 2. But, for now, the series is focused on concluding its first installment by bringing in Hemsworth as notable. past Johnsons name. More: Young Rock Reveals Funny Origin Story Of Iconic Wrestling Slogan Source: THAT ONE The Perfect Falcon & Winter Soldier post-credits scene

