Best Actor in a 2021 Emmy Predictions Comedy Series lean ‘Ted Lasso’

Last year’s winner: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Still eligible: No.

Hot series: Recipients are still trending in the Best Comedy Actor category. Bill Hader has won back-to-back wins for “Barry” (2018-2019), Jeffrey Tambor has won twice for “Transparent” (2015-2016) and Jim Parsons has won multiple wins for “The Big Bang Theory” in 2013 and 2014 , after doubling in 2010 and 2011. With 2020 winner Eugene Levy out of the race, we won’t see a hot streak set in 2021, but there’s no reason to believe it won’t be the year who will start one.

Fun fact: Ted Danson has the most nominations in the Best Comedy Actor category with 14, spread over just two shows (three for “The Good Place” and 11 for “Cheers”). Overall, the Walking, Talking American Treasure has 18 Emmy nominations and two wins (both for “Cheers”), with additional nods stemming from her work in the FX drama “Damages” and the TV movie. from 1984 “Something About Amelia”. With another nomination, he had become the only actor with multiple wins in the Lead Actor category to be nominated for more than two series. (To date, Danson, Michael J. Fox, Kelsey Grammer, and Richard Mulligan are the only actors to win more than once and to be nominated for another lead role.)

Notable ineligible series: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Larry David, “Limit Your Enthusiasm”

At the bottom of that page are predictions from Ben Travers, Associate Editor of IndieWire, for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all of our predictions, so be sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2020 race. Voting for the 2021 Emmys will take place June 17 – 28 June (with polling closing at 10 p.m. PT). Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 13. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented in September, on one (or more) date (s) to be determined. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 19. CBS is broadcasting the ceremony.

The state of the race

Only two of last year’s six nominees remain eligible for the Lead Actor category in a Comedy category, which means this is another Emmy run that is expected to see a lot of new faces in 2021. Michael Douglas will submit its final season of work on “The Kominsky Method”, and in doing so, try to win three for three in the nominations for the Netflix series. Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson has an even longer streak he hopes to keep: The actor has already been nominated six times for ABC’s “Black-ish”, and another nod this year would make seven in a row. .

While “The Good Place” may have come to an end, Ted Danson still has a chance to keep the hot streak of his own appointments alive with “Mr. Mayor.” The NBC comedy performed well in ratings and earned solid marks for its first season. Danson quickly picked up on the jokes of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, so a fourth consecutive nomination is certainly possible. William H. Macy is also hoping to return to the race for the final season of Showtime’s “Shameless”, while John Goodman would earn his first nod since 1995 to play Dan Conner if he is nominated this year for “The Conners”. . “

Still, one has to imagine that the TV Academy is set to welcome a few new faces – or, at least, familiar faces on new shows, and the SAG Award winner for “Ted Lasso” should be first among them. Jason Sudeikis has never been nominated for an Emmy, and that should change big this year. The Apple TV + comedy enters this year’s race as a frontrunner in many categories, including this one, and Sudeikis could see nominations for the Writing and Comedy series in addition to his acting work. The same could be said for his Apple TV + cohort Rob McElhenny, who is a creator, writer and director on “Mythic Quest”. Submitting its second season in 2021, the desktop comedy has gained a lot of goodwill since last season, and the new episodes could give the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-creator his first Emmy nod.

Other potential suitors include Kenan Thompson, who has been nominated four times for his work on “SNL” and now directs the NBC sitcom “Kenan”; Ralph Macchio and William Zabka both feature as lead artists in Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”; Jamie Foxx joins the Netflix party with “Daddy, stop embarrassing me”; Martin Freeman hopes to have better luck with the second season of FX’s “Breeders”; Billy Magnussen should see a nice push from HBO Max for his wild role in “Made for Love”; and let’s not forget, Ben Feldman has yet to be nominated for an Emmy for “Superstore,” and the outgoing NBC sitcom has yet to be nominated, period – why not correct those two mistakes in one? stroke?

Nominees predicted:

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Ted Danson, “Mr. Mayor” Kenan Thompson, “Kenan” Rob McElhenney, “Mythic Quest”

Candidates: William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Ben Platt, “The Politician”; Ralph Macchio, “Cobra Kai”; William Zabka, “Cobra Kai”; Jamie Foxx, “Daddy, stop embarrassing me”; Michael Cimino, “Love, Victor”; Martin Freeman, “Breeders”; John Goodman, “The Conners”; Billy Magnussen, “Made for Love”

In a perfect world: Ben Feldman, “Superstore”; Glenn Howerton, “AP Bio”; Walton Goggins, “The Unicorn”; Alan Tudyk, “resident alien”

