



The last batch of “Jeopardy!” Guest hosts are announced as Aaron Rodgers spikes odds.

LeVar Burton will be the guest host Peril! after all. The old oneRainbow reading host and Star Trek: The Next Generation the actor was included in the final batch of Peril! guest hosts for the season. The move comes after hundreds of thousands of fans lobbied online for Burton to get a chance to potentially replace the late Alex Trebek. A Change.org petitionSupport from guest Burton who hosted the show garnered 246,000 signatures. "THANKS … everyone for your passionate support!" Burton tweeted on Wednesday. "I am thrilled, excited and looking forward to welcoming Jeopardy !, and I will do my best to live up to your faith in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it this time. " Other final guest hosts for Season 37 include Hello america anchorsGeorge Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, author and former Peril! champion David Faber and athlete JoeBuck. Meanwhile, recent guest host Aaron Rodgers scored touchdowns and praise from viewers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback helped give the union staple their highest-rated week in a month. Peril finished in first place on the league table for the week ending April 11 with a national score of 5.6, up 14% from the previous week. The bump came after two weeks of the game show hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz (a crossover effort by parent company Sony Pictures Television that was widely ridiculed by fans) and then two weeks with Katie Couric. However, fan favorite Ken Jennings is still the highest rated guest host since Trebek passed away, scoring 6.2 for his first week in January. Jennings has also been able to largely maintain his good grades for six weeks, so he's likely still a strong contender to take on the role of host next season.







