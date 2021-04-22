Bollywood Roundup: Kirti Kulhari, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, and more …

Kirti Kulhari shares photo from her trip to the mountains

Bombay– Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari shared a photo on Wednesday that captures her amid the loneliness in the mountains. She shared that she hiked 80 kilometers on her own.

In the photo, Kirti can be seen posing against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, looking up at the sky. She did not disclose the location.

“I was away… been with me… been high in the mountains… 80 km walk… 12,000 feet above sea level… 6 days… and I’m back… hey people… #staysafe. Lots more to come … lots of love … “Kirti wrote on Instagram.

Kirti has been away from social media for some time, since announcing her split from Saahil Sehgal.

In terms of work, the actress will then be seen in the medical thriller “Human” web series.

Sonu Sood: All Needy Should Get Covid Vaccine For Free

Bombay– Actor Sonu Sood believes that the preventive Covid vaccine should be available for free to the needy and that prices should be capped.

“Everyone in need should get the vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the prices. Businesses and people who can afford it should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. Let’s do business another time, ”Sonu Sood tweeted Wednesday.

Sonu’s tweet came in reaction to a news report that states would receive the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose, private hospitals at Rs 600 and the center at Rs 150.

Meanwhile, the Union government said on Wednesday there were more than 21.57 lakh active Covid cases in the country, double the maximum number of active cases in India last year.

Varun Dhawan: Lucky to shoot ‘Bhediya’ in Ziro city without Covid

Bombay– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to social media on Wednesday to express how difficult it has been to shoot for his upcoming film “Bhediya” amid the ongoing pandemic, though he feels lucky that the shooting took place in the city of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, which is Covid Free.

“#Bhediya. Making a movie during the pandemic was extremely difficult, but working under the direction of @amarkaushik was one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was very lucky to shoot in a covid-free city like ziro in #ARUNACHALPRADESH, ”he captioned with photos from the shooting of the film on Instagram, where he poses with director Amar Kaushik.

“Bhediya” reunites Varun with his “Dilwale” co-star Kriti Sanon. The actress recently informed in an Instagram post that the unit has finished filming the film at Ziro and also opened up about her friendship with Varun while they were working in the 2015 film “Dilwale.”

Anupam Kher is making headlines today

Bombay– Veteran actor Anupam Kher has given new meaning to the term ‘headlines’, with his last post on Wednesday.

“Today’s titles!” he wrote in the caption, with a photo he posted on Instagram of his forehead and lines on it. The fans were naturally amused.

On April 15, Kher shared that his actress-politician wife Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Professionally, the actor started working on his next project titled “Moh Maya” in Bhopal. He had recently shared photos of the Mahurat.

Yami Gautam calls 9 years in Bollywood “ an incredible journey ”

Bombay– Actress Yami Gautam, who made her Hindi film debut with the 2012 hit “Vicky Donor,” proudly looks back on her nine years in Bollywood, calling the time surreal.

“The feeling is surreal and it can’t really be articulated in words. It was an incredible trip. I have had the best opportunities to work with phenomenal directors, actors and be part of amazing projects. It was a dream to tell stories that I believe in, to entertain people, and I just want to keep doing it, ”says the actress,” says the actress, who recently finished filming her next movie “ Dasvi ”.

Yami, who has made her mark with roles from films such as “Uri”, “Bala”, “Badlapur” and “Kaabil”, has a long list of films over the next few months. His upcoming projects include “A Thursday”, “Bhoot Police”, “Lapata” and “Dasvi”.

Sonakshi tweaks the meaning of ‘WFH’

Bombay– The acronym WFH normally means ‘work from home’, but Sonakshi Sinha decided to give it a spin on Wednesday, while calling on fans to stay indoors amid the Covid pandemic.

Sonakshi posted a photo to Instagram, where she is seen wearing a crop top and cycling tights, and posing next to a pilates machine.

“When #WFH for you means home training. #gharperaho ”, the actress captioned the image.

Sonakshi recently announced their next project “Bulbul Tarang”, which will have an OTT version. She will also be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India,” starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, and is gearing up for her web series debut in “Fallen,” which casts her as a cop.

Aishwarya posts photo from her birthday celebration, with Abhishek on video call

Bombay– Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an Instagram post of her birthday celebration on Wednesday. Aishwarya and actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on April 20.

In a photo posted by Aishwarya on Wednesday, she can be seen with her daughter Aaradhya, posing against a backdrop of flowers. Abhishek can be seen in an inset, joining by video call. Aishwarya captioned the post with heart and love emojis.

The couple got married on April 20, 2007 at Abhishek’s residence, Prateeksha, Mumbai.

Tina Ambani went to Instagram to wish the couple “still madly in love” on Wednesday.

“I can’t believe 14 years have passed since your wonderful marriage! Still madly in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents of Aradhya. Blessings and loads of hugs and love – happy birthday @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, ”she wrote with a gorgeous photo of the two. (IANS)