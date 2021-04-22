Secret Invasion Art imagines Emilia Clarke as a shapeshifting Skrull





New Marvel’s Secret Invasion fan art imagines the recent cast of Emilia Clarke as a shapeshifter Skrull in the upcoming Disney + series.

New fan art for the next Disney + series,Secret invasion, imagines the recently chosen Emilia Clarke as a shapeshifter Skrull. With WandaVision ending in early March andFalcon and the Winter Soldier set to air its final episode this week, fans’ attention has turned to Marvel’s busy lineup of upcoming shows, includingLoki, What if…?, Hawk Eye, and Ms. Marvel, all should be released this year. The most recent news to report on this front is Jeremy Renner announcing that Clint Barton’s first solo adventure has wrapped filming. Other exciting casting news forSecret invasion recently surfaced when reports indicated that Oscar winner and star of The crown, Olivia Colman, is in talks to join the series. However, the most recent cast to be confirmed is Emilia Clarke, who was cast to stardom her role as Daenerys Targaryen in all 8 seasons of the HBO sensation,Game of thrones. Clarke also appeared in another Disney franchise, starring as Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Other confirmed castings for Secret invasion includeCaptain marvelSamuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, a member of the Skrull race, with Kingley Ben-Adir (Malcolm X in One night in Miami) in a naughty role. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Spider-Man: All Clues Nick Fury Was A Skrull Far From Home Now thanks to an art ofDGALEXKOVALENKO, fans now have an idea of ​​what Secret invasionThe recently chosen actress could look like a Skrull. While details surrounding Clarke’s character remain under wraps, no one can be sure that she will even appear as a Skrull. Nonetheless, it’s safe to assume that many of the series’ main cast will appear at some point as Skrulls or Skrulls in disguise. Discover the new Secret invasion fan art below: Secret invasion is expected to adapt the crossover storyline of the same name found in the Marvel comics, which involves a long-term covert invasion of Earth by a race of alien shape-shifters called Skrulls, who have disguised themselves as Marvel’s most iconic superheroes. Skrulls, such as Mendelsohn’s Talos, first appeared in the MCU in Captain marvel and have made occasional appearances since. They will undoubtedly feature more prominently in Secret invasion, which is expected to start filming soon. Marvel’s Secret invasion will certainly attract a lot of intrigue regarding the heroes who will appear as Skrulls in disguise. The series also presents many exciting opportunities for its new characters to actually be alien shapeshifters. This possibility that any character can be a Skrull will be similar to the plot of Battlestar Galactica, in which any human character could in fact be a Cylon, a race of sentient humanoids. There will certainly be intense fan speculation when Secret invasiondebuts in 2022. Next: The MCU’s Secret Invasion Is Already Completely Different Source:DGALEXKOVALENKO Apple TV + releases preview for For All Mankind Season 2 finale

About the Author Adam bentz

(119 articles published)

Adam Bentz is a film and television news writer for Screen Rant. From a young age Adam has been interested in a wide range of films and television, but it was talented writers like Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Aaron Sorkin who ultimately sparked his interest in the craft. Motivated by his love for the screen, Adam studied creative writing with a concentration in screenwriting at Southern New Hampshire University. After graduating, Adam interned as a writer with The Borgen Project, a non-profit organization working to end extreme poverty, where he is now a guest contributor. In addition to writing for Screen Rant, Adam works as an SEO copywriter and reviews movies on his website petrifiedfountains.com More from Adam Bentz







