Indy 500 to host 135,000 in pandemic’s biggest sporting event – NBC10 Philadelphia
The Indianapolis 500 is expected to be the biggest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic with 135,000 spectators allowed to watch the biggest racing spectacle next month.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday it was working with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of the site’s capacity can attend the May 30 race over Memorial Day weekend. The speedway is the largest sports facility in the world with over 250,000 grandstand seats and the capacity to accommodate nearly 400,000 race day seats across the property.
The turnout figure was determined after Indianapolis hosted the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament through March and April with limited attendance. The NCAA welcomed 8,000 fans to Lucas Oil Stadium for the April 5 men’s championship game.
Alabama’s spring football game last weekend drew 47,218 fans, nearly 10,000 more than a recent Texas Rangers baseball game; an Australian Rules cricket match in Melbourne drew 51,723 in March.
Roger Penske, in his second year as owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, had hoped for full participation, but IndyCar and speedway managers are proud of the next step.
This event and place means so much to everyone we see and hear every day, from Hoosiers to racing fans around the world, said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., at The Associated Press.
We feel a real responsibility to protect this heritage, to develop it and to have the race, “said Miles.” We are ready to take the next step to bring the economy and a lot of it back to this city and this. State is motivated. by sporting events that have been closed for so many months. March Madness has been incredibly successful, it’s the next step and it turns out to be probably the biggest sporting event of the year.
The speedway will be open to spectators daily as cars are on the track starting May 15th. Observation mounds in the infield will be closed and general field admission tickets will not be available.
The noisy infield snake pit will be closed and not all traditional concerts will take place, including Carb Day and Legends Day. There will be seats in the suites and the pagoda will be open to those with tickets, but halfway will be closed.
The seats in the gallery will be socially distanced; fans will have the option of returning their tickets for account credit.
Face covers will be required on the track property and temperature checks will be carried out at the entrances. IMS will also be expanding its vaccination clinics through the end of May with the option for spectators to get vaccinated on the speedway grounds throughout the month.
Miles predicted that about 60% of participants will have been vaccinated. IMS has vaccinated around 100,000 people since it started operating as a site.
Roger Penske and everyone associated with Penske Entertainment and Indianapolis Motor Speedway have been incredible partners with us throughout the pandemic, ”said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. fans walk back to the world’s largest highway with this safety plan in place.
Miles said 90% of the IndyCar paddock was vaccinated when the season opened last Sunday and there were two more opportunities for competitors to get shots before the race started on the speedway. Those who choose not to be vaccinated before the track opens on May 18 for Indy 500 preparations will have to undergo a daily COVID-19 test.
