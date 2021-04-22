Actor Fairness Won’t Place Scott Rudin on the Do Not Work List – Deadline





The Actors’ Equity Association told its members today that it will not place producer Scott Rudin on its “Do Not Work” list, explaining that the union uses this list to alert members to the status of non-union productions. Rudin, as Equity’s letter states, “is a producer member of the Broadway League and as such has agreed to abide by Equity’s collective agreements.” The letter continues: “Unless or until his Broadway League producer status changes, we will focus on making sure his productions respect the language of our collective agreements – which includes maintaining a venue. of safe work ”. According to Equity’s letter, the union contacted the League – the trade organization representing theater owners and producers – “to ask if the Broadway League is planning to take any action” regarding Rudin. The League has yet to comment publicly on Rudin. Related story Hugh Jackman says Broadway’s ‘the Music Man’ is rebuilding in Scott Rudin’s wake is backing down The League declined Deadline’s request for comment on the fairness letter. Read the full Equity letter here. The call to put Rudin on the Do Not Work list was voiced on social media and in letters to the union. The organizers of a popular Broadway march slated for tomorrow have even called on the League to remove Rudin from its ranks, a nuclear option that would almost certainly prevent Rudin from producing entirely on Broadway. As noted in today’s letter from Equity, signed by Kate Shindle, President, and Mary McColl

Executive Director, although the Do Not Work tool does not apply to Rudin, the union has asked the producer to release his employees from any nondisclosure agreements they have signed. The letter also refers to “new tools” available to the union “to hold Broadway producers accountable if they engage in bullying.” According to Shindle and McColl, the union’s most recent production contract with the Broadway League includes additional language protecting members from bullying and discrimination. “We can and will take action if you call and report bullying, discrimination or safety concerns in any workplace,” the letter continued. “You can use our anonymous hotline. “ The union letter also says that the accounts of workplace abuse described in a recent Hollywood Reporter article on Rudin did not involve Equity members in equity contracts. “That doesn’t fix it,” Shindle and McColl write. “Far from it. Everyone deserves a safe workplace.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos