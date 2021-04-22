A new Hollywood civic education tool.

Mark Kassen and Chris Evans make their presentation to Senator Lisa Murkowski.

You might have caught the press last fall when the actor / producer Mark Kassen, techno-entrepreneur Joe kiani, and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Evans launched their civic engagement website, A starting point. The site emerged at a time marked by increasing calls for civic education in schools, and it turns out that the second act of the websites is helping to meet this need.

It was still part of the plan, Kassen said in a telephone interview. But first, they wanted to make sure the site was on a solid footing and up to date before taking the next step. They had spoken to the group To close, a DC-based civic education group who became their partner in the launch ASP Homeroom.

Quite simply, it is a civic education tool that teachers can actually use.

By focusing on bridges rather than boundaries, the site offers quick and clear introductions to topics and issues. Click on one of the topic’s starting points and you are taken to a list of questions related to that topic. Click on one of the questions and you will be able to choose from a list of Democratic and Republican politicians providing their answers in about 60 seconds. So under Health you can find the question Why is the Affordable Care Act effective or ineffective? and in turn choose from many speakers, including Senator Bob Casey or Representative Bruce Westerman, to answer the question in a short video.

The site also includes Daily Points, in which elected officials put together a video that comments on a hot topic in less than two minutes, or Counterpoints, in which two politicians are paired up to cover both sides of an issue still in. separate videos.

The steps involved are impressive. Back in 2019, Kassen and Evans took week-long trips to Washington to try to convince members of Congress to sit down for videos and be featured on the still non-existent website (initially Kassen said they only had three or four slots booked out of the nearly thirty). A starting point also created the technology itself, including an app that elected officials could use to record the spots themselves. Kassen said it hasn’t proven to be as helpful, but the site at least includes a selfie-style video recorded in a Washington parking lot last week. And the total list of contributorspoliticians willing to offer their two cents is now huge.

There are several things the site does.

First, it is a pure resource. It’s not a program, and it doesn’t tell teachers what to do with it either. This is typical for resources coming up with teacher guides, lesson plans and other materials, which both reduce the flexibility of the material and reflect the agenda of the people writing the material (this reflects also, too often, the lack of pedagogical expertise of writers or knowledge of how a classroom works). As a retired teacher, I can imagine a hundred different ways to use this resource, both to enrich other materials and as stand-alone units.

This resource is notable for its lack of a program beyond providing information. It’s also remarkably drama-free. Since none of the chosen ones share screens, there’s no opportunity for the kind of flashy fireworks that make cable news so entertaining and uninformative (this, Kassen says, was part of the ‘deliberate intention of the site).

It is true that it allows politicians to appear unfiltered and unverified. But it also means that students can learn not only about policy issues, but also what the people who write the policy believe. Most of the videos come with links to additional resources. This is a great opportunity for students to learn the art of fact checking and learn more about the issues.

For the civic engagement goal of A Starting Point, partners can nominate tens of thousands of newly registered people to vote, and hundreds of thousands who have used the site’s tools to reach elected officials.

It is hard to imagine a simpler, cleaner, clearer and more compact tool for exposing students to the many facets of the different political issues in the country. It is as if elected officials stop for the day of current events. It’s also a masterclass on how people with celebrity influence, entertainment industry connections, and tech entrepreneurs can use their powers for good. Recommend it to any civic education teacher you know.