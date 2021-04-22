Entertainment
NJ defends COVID cases in nursing homes
TRENTON – Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli once again defended the way the state has handled new coronavirus infections among residents of long-term care facilities in a budget hearing on Wednesday, mostly on demand Democratic lawmakers.
The matter remains a major concern, as the state says lab tests have confirmed 8,018 deaths associated with long-term care facilities – about 7,865 residents and 143 staff. The problem was very acute last spring, pushing New Jersey’s COVID death rate to what remains the highest in the country.
Persichilli said the Health Department’s March 31 directive to administrators of long-term care facilities on requirements to allow residents to return home “has been repeatedly distorted.”
“We were very clear that facilities could only readmit residents if they could separate them from other residents, maintain proper infection control, and have sufficient PPE and staff. But, more importantly, they had to tell us if they couldn’t meet those requirements, ”Persichilli said.
“Within 24 hours, 90 establishments let me know. In one week, 200 establishments ”, she declared. “And as I pointed out, in April on any given day 254 of our nursing homes were not accepting patients. In May 238. So some people understood the directive.
Persichilli said the department would receive late night calls from administrators having difficulty caring for patients.
“We said we would make alternative arrangements and we did,” she said. “We contracted with three different long-term care systems for COVID-only facilities and over 3,000 patients visited these facilities in April, May and June.”
In total, there have been almost 1,400 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, of which 233 are currently active. There have been 54,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19, residents and staff alike.
Persichilli spoke at length about this in her opening remarks. MP John Burzichelli, D-Gloucester, asked if his answer “is clear enough that people listening to this can understand that the political game that is unfolding is attacking this state, this governor, your department.” He said there is a story that Gov. Phil Murphy forced people into nursing homes ill-prepared to take care of them.
“Totally wrong,” Persichilli said. “Totally wrong. I stand by what we have done.
Burzichelli said the federal government and then-President Donald Trump did not quickly share with states what they know about the airborne and asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus.
“People want to rewrite history. They want to ignore what happened. But decisions are made in the context of when things were known and when things were happening, ”said Burzichelli.
“If we knew that asymptomatic spread was how this virus was transmitted, we would have shut down not only nursing homes,” Persichilli said. “We would have locked down retirement homes, schools, activities. All the things we hate, we would have done earlier, and maybe we wouldn’t deal with them today.
Assembly Member Hal Wirths, R-Sussex, said the state was slow to respond to COVID-19 deaths at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, where a year ago 17 bodies were discovered in a makeshift morgue, and always seems quick to point fingers at other culprits.
“My last question would be whether it is not the fault of the DOH, who is held responsible or who is responsible for the 8,000 deaths?” Said Wirths. “… Who’s at fault at the end of the day?” Someone has to be responsible for these lost lives. “
“I’m really not flippant. The virus is at fault, ”Persichilli said. “However, we are dealing with long term care with an industry that has lacked resilience for years.”
Michael Symons is the State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at [email protected].
