Jennifer Lopez Ends Alex Rodriguez’s Engagement Over “Trust” Issues, Sources Say | Entertainment





Jennifer Lopez reportedly ended her engagement because she couldn’t fully trust Alex Rodriguez. The former couple recently announced their decision to go their separate ways, and it has now been claimed it was Jennifer who ultimately chose to call the time on romance because there were too many unresolved issues. A source told People magazine: She insisted on it. There are too many unresolved issues. She was pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex. “ The insider also claimed that the Hustlers actress could no longer “fully trust” the former baseball player, and a second source said the couple had lost their special spark. They added, “They both enjoyed spending more time together as a family, but it was hard to keep that special sparkle when they saw each other every day. Jennifer and Alex reportedly split for the first time in March, and although they said at the time that they were just working on some issues, they finally confirmed their romance was over last week. In a joint statement, they said: “We have realized that we are better as friends and look forward to staying that way. We will continue to work together and support each other on our joint endeavors and projects. better to each other and to each other. other children. “ Last month it was revealed that Jennifer and Alex were focusing on their children – the twins of Jennifer, Emme and Max, 13, and the daughters of Alex, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 – as they have all become close. And it was also claimed that while they had just “gone through a difficult time” in their love affair, they had never been completely separated. The insider added of the couple’s relationship: “They never officially broke up and talked about it, but are still together. They’ve been through a rough time. But they haven’t been broken up … She works in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami, so it’s hard to see each other, especially with the quarantine and COVID, but they want to try to stay together. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos