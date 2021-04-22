Metal Gear Solid Snake Voice Actor Believes A PS5 Remake Might Be Happening





David Hayter, voice of Solid Snake, recently said in an interview that he received a text from an “insider” saying that a remake may be coming.

In a recent interview with David Hayter, the legendary voice actor of Metal Gear Solids Solid Snake has said he believes a remake of the first game may be in the works. Rumors of a remake started swirling shortly after the PlayStation 5’s release, and while nothing has been confirmed, it will undeniably be one of the most anticipated remakes in recent memory. This is especially true given the reception from the gaming community at Bluepoint Games Souls of demons remake, which is now considered the definitive way to play the game. Apart from the original Metal Gear SolidWith s reputation as one of the greatest stealth games of all time, another reason fans crave a remake is because of how far the series has come since then. Graphics improvements are a given, but director Hideo Kojima has also continually improved the series’ game mechanics, enemy AI, sound design, and general concepts of how the stealth game works. Culminating with Metal Gear Solid 5, each Metal Gear title is unique compared to its peers and offers an unparalleled experience. When you remember the exceptional game mechanics of MGS5, many fans of the series have wondered how much better the first game would have been if these same mechanics had been present. Related: Metal Gear Solid 5: Best Mods For 2020 (& How To Install Them) In an interview with Dan Allen Gamings Youtube channel, Hayter mentions that he also thought that a Metal Gear Solid The remake was just a rumor until he got a text from an insider informing him that the game could really take place. Host Dan Allen then referred to a tweet from a recent account (which the official Metal Gear Twitter account interacted with) that mentioned that Metal Gear Solid 2The Big Shell location would receive visitors next week. Hayter didn’t seem to be aware of the tweet, but went on to discuss how a remake might work. According to Hayter, if he was selected to reprise the role of Solid Snakealth, it’s hard to imagine anyone else doing it, he would have to go back to the studio to re-record his lines. Indeed, the sound card used in the original PlayStation is leagues below what today’s sound cards are capable of. As an example, Hayter mentioned that if people listen carefully, they could hear traffic and room noise in the background of some of his original lines. He speculated that maybe a remake could use his lines from the GameCube remake, but even that audio quality would seem jarring for consoles today. However, it seems unimaginable that a remake on today’s consoles would do something as lazy as the audio usage of 23 years ago. This is especially true when discussing a remake of a game as iconic as Metal Gear Solid. This means that if a remake is coming, David Hayter would be among the first to find out. Sure, he could just play shyly in this interview, but there’s no way to be sure until an official announcement is made. It’s worth keeping an eye on, as a remake of Metal Gear Solid on PS5 hardware could potentially redefine the way stealth games are created for the next few years. Next: Metal Gear Solid: How To Beat All Bosses (Tips, Tricks & Strategies) Source: Dan Allen Gaming Nintendo GameCube turned into flowerpot by smart fan

