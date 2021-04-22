The San Diego Music Awards return to the stage on August 24 at Humphreys after Virtual 2020





< style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> After a year without live music open to the public, the 30th edition San Diego Music Prize will mark the return of local artists to the stage on August 24. The annual awards gala will take place on the outdoor stage of Humphreys by the Bay. The 2020 awards took place virtually on July 6, 2020. Tickets go on sale Monday May 10 via the event website. The SDMA recognizes the diverse accomplishments of the San Diego music community, with proceeds going to fund the Guitars for Schools program of San Diego Music Foundations. Since 1991, the San Diego Music Awards have presented awards to artists based in San Diego. Due to the pandemic, the 29th annual SDMA took place virtually. But this year, the event looks back on a live event, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the events. The 2021 nominees will be announced via a live program at 7 p.m. on Sunday May 2 and can be viewed via the official SDMA website, sandiegomusicawards.com. Voting for nominees will be open to the public on May 15 and close on June 30. The winners will be chosen this year by a 50-50 split; the public vote will represent 50% and the vote of the San Diego Music Academy, a group of professionals in the San Diego music industry, will represent the other 50% of the vote, to choose this year’s winners. SDMA proceeds help maintain participatory music programs in local elementary and middle schools, through the San Diego Music Foundations Guitars for Schools program. To date, this program has put instruments in the hands of more than 65,000 students across the county, from San Ysidro to San Onofre. The mission of San Diego Music Foundations is to enrich the diverse and creative music community of San Diegos through music education for young people, professional development for current and emerging industry professionals, live performances for the San Diego audience and recognition of San Diego artists for merit or exceptional service. . The organization also offers forums to increase the understanding of local musicians in the music industry, gain performance exposure within local and national music communities, and to publicly recognize the breadth and diversity of the music scene. from San Diego. To date, nearly $ 647,000 has been raised to help school music programs since the launch of the San Diego Music Awards in 1991. Sponsors for this year’s event include Loft 100 Studios, Raising Canes, and Taylor Guitars.

