Is it finally a game for video game adaptations?

NEW YORK (AP) Is there a more unfortunate genre of film than the video game adaptation? It is the pantheon of “Max Payne”, “Wing Commander” and “Assassin’s Creed”. In the 27 years since the first video game film, “Super Mario Bros.,” these adaptations have been so regularly ridiculed that you might think the genre was – like a faltering fighter in “Mortal Kombat” surrounded by chants of “Finish him.!” – on his last legs.

And yet, Hollywood increasingly views video games as one of the richest and richest veins of intellectual property outside of comics. Even though much of the movie business has slowed down over the past year, the search for the kind of intellectual property that has fueled an overwhelming share of box office ticket sales around the world has continued unabated. .

The video game movie is not finished. It may even be just a matter of pressing “Start”.

Friday, Warner Bros. released a new rebooted “Mortal Kombat” 26 years after the first adaptation of The Martial Arts Fighter. It was then only the fourth video game film, in the wake of “Double Dragon” and “Street Fighter”, with Jean-Claude Van Damme. This was long before the intellectual property rush began with Marvel’s success over a decade later.

Now a bloodier, R-rated “Mortal Kombat” signals a new cycle for video game adaptations. After years of duds and flops, it recently seems like a new level has been unlocked for one of the most ridiculed genres in movies. In 2019, “Detective Pikachu,” based on the Nintendo game, grossed over $ 400 million worldwide for Warner Bros. Last year, “Sonic the Hedgehog” became the genre’s biggest hit; a sequel is already in progress. Netflix, which on Wednesday suggested it could invest more deeply in games, found one of its biggest hits – the streamer’s response to “Game of Thrones” – in “The Witcher”. The series, directed by Henry Cavill, is based on a series of fantasy novels that have found fame as a popular video game.

Nobody burns Oscars or Emmys yet. But video game adaptations may not be cursed, after all. They were just going through growing pains.

“Comic book intellectual property is currently the biggest intellectual property in the world and yet it took 40 years to really get in the spotlight and 50 years to become the biggest thing,” says Matthew Ball, venture capitalist and former responsible for strategy planning for Amazon Studios. “Video game adaptations have been happening since the early ’90s, but we’re seeing a lot of evidence that people are learning – they are training. At some point in the near future, I would be shocked if we didn’t have one of the biggest movies and TV series of the year coming out of video games on a recurring basis. “

Hollywood’s IP hunt with built-in global fan bases has found more dead ends over the past decade than new directions. But the game is unique in its scope and growth. Last year, the gaming industry was worth over $ 150 billion. By 2023, revenues will reach $ 200 billion, according to Juniper Research, surpassing the size of the film industry. A study released this week by consultancy firm Deloitte found that the main entertainment activity for Gen Z, aged 14 to 24, is playing video games, ranking broadly compared to movies, or playing video games. music.

“There is an appetite and a desire to create things that might have seemed more niche at one point,” says “Mortal Kombat” filmmaker Simon McQuoid, a highly sought-after commercials director who has worked on advertising campaigns in the past. for Sony PlayStation and “Halo”. “I have a feeling people are okay with moving this forward and being a bit mainstream with things.”

Many video game adaptations have seen protracted, if not torturous, developments, suggesting that the industry is still figuring out how to tackle these properties. “Mortal Kombat” had been in development for a decade. Infamous, “Sonic the Hedgehog” was forced to redesign its animated protagonist after an outcry from fans. There are reasons why video game movies are rated from “least bad to absolute worst”.

But someone, eventually, can crack the code of the video game movie. The games developed in the atmosphere, the narrative and the character. They are more cinematic. More and more filmmakers are gamers themselves, and they are interested in exploring virtual worlds while staying true to the spirit of a game.

“The importance of source material became something people didn’t really care about 20 years ago. They nodded,” says Johannes Roberts (“47 meters down”), director of the next reboot of ” Resident Evil “,” Welcome to Racoon City. “” There is definitely a real understanding that you have to believe in and love. I think studio directors understand this, that this is an important thing, that you cannot just take the name and run with it. “

Roberts’ film, currently in post-production, follows six “Resident Evil” films, the oldest video game film franchise. It will be released in November from Sony Pictures, which next February will unveil a long-awaited adaptation of director Ruben Fleischer’s “Uncharted” game (“Venom”, “Zombieland”), starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Pipelines are increasingly congested. A long-developing “Halo” series produced by Steven Spielberg is slated for early next year on Paramount +. Netflix will launch a “Resident Evil” series in June; he also has an “Assassin’s Creed” series in the works. Last month, Sony and PlayStation Productions announced that they would be producing an adaptation of the hugely popular game “Ghost of Tsushima” with “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski.

Launched in 2019, Sony’s PlayStation Productions is uniquely positioned between filmmaking and video games. The production company is also directing an HBO series of “The Last of Us,” a popular third-person post-apocalyptic adventure game. That the project attracted the creator of “Chernobyl” Craig Mazin is for many observers a sign of a rise in video game adaptations.

“I’ve noticed over the last year that there’s been this awareness that they’re sitting on something that’s pretty interesting and not as undermined as it should or could be,” says Roberts, which says he is approaching “Resident Evil”. as it would for a Stephen King novel. “I’m interested to see how all the other movies tackle the problem. It’s a fascinating time for sure.”

Follow AP screenwriter Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP