Popular actor, comedian says he was racially profiled by police at Atlanta airport WSB-TV Channel 2





ATLANTA – An actor and comedian took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he suffered racial profiling as he passed through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Eric Andre said he was racially profiled by two plainclothes Atlanta PD cops in the Delta T3 terminal at the Atlanta airport. They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a random search and asked that they could get me some drugs. I told them no. @Atlanta_Police I was just racially profiled by two plainclothes cops from Atlanta @Delta Atlanta airport terminal T3. They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a random search and asked that they could get me some drugs. I told them no. Be careful. – Eric André (@ericandre) April 21, 2021 Andre also tagged Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the tweets. She responded by saying: Sorry to hear about your experience. I understand it was not APD, but another of the many agencies working at the airport. We are working to confirm. Sorry to hear about your experience. I understand it was not APD, but another of the many agencies working at the airport. We are working to confirm. https://t.co/PhhCMxDbM2 – Stockings Keisha Lance (@KeishaBottoms) April 21, 2021 Atlanta Police also released a statement saying: The Atlanta Police Department took notice of Mr. Andres’ social media posts, before news media contacted us. As soon as we learned of Mr. Andres’ complaint, we began to gather information about what had happened. We have determined that the Atlanta Police Department was not involved in this interaction. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is somewhat unique in that several law enforcement agencies operate there. It appears that this incident involved members of another agency. In addition, members of the Drug Prohibition Unit at APD airports do not randomly approach travelers and do not ask to search them. Searches are carried out on the basis of some type of evidence or indication of criminal activity. TRENDING STORIES: Andre later tweeted that he thought it may have been agents from the US Drug Enforcement Agency who arrested him, but the DEA confirmed that Channel 2 action news that the agency had nothing to do with the incident. In a statement, an airport representative said Channel 2 that members of the Clayton County Drug Task Force arrested Andre. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) is served by several federal, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies. Coordination and collaboration are essential, and we work with all agencies to ensure safe and secure travel. After learning of Mr Andres’s tweet this afternoon, we determined that the incident involved officers from the Clayton County Drug Task Force. The task force operates separately from the Atlanta Police Airport Drug Interdiction Unit. ATL and APD officials are scheduled to meet with Clayton County law enforcement officers next week to review the proceedings. Channel 2 contacted Clayton County Police. They sent a statement Wednesday evening, saying: On April 21, 2021, the Clayton County Police Department made a consensual encounter with a male traveler, later identified as Eric Andre, as he prepared to travel to California from the Atlanta airport. Mr. Andre chose to speak to investigators during the initial meeting. During the meeting, Mr. Andre voluntarily provided investigators with information about his travel plans. Mr. Andre also voluntarily consented to a search of his luggage, but investigators chose not to do so. Investigators identified that there was no reason to continue a conversation and therefore ended the meeting. Mr. André boarded the plane without being detained and continued his travels. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Atlanta Police Department did not attend this consensus meeting.







