Hollywood restaurants will serve plastic utensils on request only





HOLLYWOOD, CA Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday approved an ordinance that would ban restaurants from handing out plastic utensils, napkins and other disposable food items unless the customer requests them.

The move aims to reduce plastic waste while helping restaurants trying to recover from the pandemic by cutting costs. According to City Councilor Paul Koretez, who introduced the measure with City Councilor Paul Krekorian, restaurants that have already switched to on-demand utensils have saved between $ 3,000 and $ 21,000 per year. The ordinance, unanimously approved by city council on Wednesday, follows a similar ban on straws passed across the county in recent years.

The ordinance will require the approval of Mayor Eric Garcetti to take effect. It would apply to restaurants with more than 26 employees as of November 15, 2021. Then next year, April 22, 2022, it would apply to all food and beverage facilities. Restaurants that distribute disposable utensils in violation of the order would receive written notice for the first two violations. After that. they would face a fine of $ 25 for each subsequent violation. Fines would be capped at $ 300 per calendar year. Garcetti has already expressed his support for the ordinance. He endorsed it during his state of the city speech on Monday and went further by calling for a citywide ban on styrofoam.

In addition to giving only disposable utensils on request, the ordinance would prohibit establishments from having self-service disposable food dispensers and from providing or offering disposable food accessories to restaurant patrons and take-out customers. , except on request. l. Koretz previously called the switch to on-demand utensils a “simple and sane requirement that we hope will help restaurants save money, help the city save money through unnecessary garbage cleanups. in our neighborhoods and will help stop stacking unused items in our already teeming landfills. “

“Knowing that fossil fuels go into the production of every fork and knife and that trees are used to produce napkins drives me crazy when I just throw them away,” he said in a statement after bringing the motion on. January 13. A report by the International Waste Association estimated that the amount of wasted single-use food and accessories increased by around 250% to 300% during the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people take in food and have dinner at home.

“The occasional disposal of tons of plastic utensils has severely affected our beautiful coastline,” Krekorian said in a statement after introducing the motion in January. “This action will help us gain some control over what has become an environmental disaster.” The motion was greeted by Andrea Leon-Grossman, who is director of climate action for environmental justice organization Azul, which focuses on ocean stewardship. “Single-use waste is an environmental justice issue that must be addressed at the source,” Leon-Grossman said in January. “We commend LA City Council for bringing forward the motion to reduce waste by adopting an ‘opt-in’ model and look forward to working with the city to implement solutions that will help our city be more sustainable. and fair. The move to ban the automatic distribution of plastic food products has also been welcomed by activists from the Surfrider Foundation and Heal The Bay. “This motion represents a small but critical step in the city’s effort to address the link between plastic pollution, public health and climate justice,” said Graham Hamilton, director of the Surfrider Foundation Los Angeles. Emily Parker, coastal and marine scientist for Heal the Bay, shared her concerns about the increase in single-use plastics during the pandemic. “Switching to an ‘on-demand’ model for on-the-go accessories like utensils and straws – often unwanted and unused items – reduces unnecessary and harmful plastic waste and saves restaurants money,” said she declared. The ordinance is similar to the city’s on-demand straw law that came into effect on April 22, 2019. This law prohibits all restaurants in Los Angeles from automatically giving customers plastic straws. The City News Service and Patron Saint Paige Austin contributed to this report.

