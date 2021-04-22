Owen Wilson and other celebrities shoot indie film in Saratoga Springs





SARATOGA SPRINGS People around Saratoga will have something to wow over the next few weeks. Actors Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ciara Renee, among others, will be on hand across the county to work on an independent film. Annamaria Bellantoni, vice president of tourism at the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, said Blue Creek Pictures, a Beverly Hills-based production company, will shoot in Saratoga Springs in the coming weeks. Paint follows Carl Nargle, who has hosted Vermont’s top-rated painting TV show for 27 years. One day, the network hires a younger and better painter, who steals everything and everyone that Nargle loves. The film is directed by Brit McAdams, who also wrote the screenplay. Sam Maydew of Silver Lining Entertainment produces it. Although Bellantoni could not disclose the locations of the filming, in part out of fears that people would clutter the areas and create a security risk from COVID-19, she said the team would be filming in the county, in inside and outside. I think it’s a nice shot in the arm, it’s a good boost for the local economy, said Bellantoni. They rent nights in a property. I believe a number of people stay in short term rentals. They will use different services in the community. In their free time, they will do things like eat out or recreate. After last year, when tourism was hit due to the pandemic, Bellantoni said Saratoga could use that boost. She has also noticed that more filmmakers are calling and asking to work in the area. Filmmakers can come here and maybe it’s a little less cumbersome than filming in New York City, Bellantoni said, I think things are catching on upstate. Albanys has done a really good job in recent years attracting a lot of movies and TV series. “ Some filmmakers seek to shoot for a single day. Others, as is the case with McAdams Paint, seek to shoot over several weeks, which can have a much larger economic impact. [According to] Association of Film Commissioners International, a feature film or even a well-budgeted independent film can fetch $ 125,000 per day [the] local economy, give or take, Bellantoni said. This is not only good news for Saratoga. Several cities in the Capital Region have hosted various film / television series in recent years. Albany has hosted the second season of HBO’s “Succession,” as well as a host of film projects. Schenectady was the host city for Amazons Modern Love Season 2 last year, and in the coming weeks, the cast and crew of HBOs Gilded Age will make Troy their temporary home. I would say any project in the Capital District is a victory for the region, Bellantoni said. She added that it would be fun for residents of the Capital Region to see Paint when it is released and maybe spot a few local landmarks. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, News, Saratoga County







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos